Draymond Green Reveals Relationship With Warriors After Jordan Poole Punch

This year started off in a rough way for the Golden State Warriors. Before the season even began, a video leaked that showed Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face at practice. And while the buzz of the incident died down, the remnants are still being felt.

Green said as much during an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Countdown ahead of the Warriors’ matchup against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. He revealed that the dynamic with the team has been much different, and he’s had to slowly “creep [his] way back in.”

“It’s been very different, I’m not gonna lie,” Green said. “I’ve had to kind of work my way back into (being a leader). Just – you don’t wanna come overbearing to people when you’ve made a mistake like I’ve made. And I’ve understood that, I’ve tried to creep my way back in. But I think it’s starting to go full force now.”

'I'm not concerned by ANYBODY in the West' – Draymond Green | NBA Countdown Draymond Green joins Malika Andrews, Stephen A. Smith, Jalen Rose and Michael Wilbon to field questions ahead of the Golden State Warriors' matchup with the Boston Celtics, the team they beat in the 2022 NBA Finals.

After apologies to the team, Poole, and Poole’s family, the season got underway. Green was fined for his actions, and that was seemingly the end of it. But it was always going to be difficult for him to re-earn the trust of his teammates.

The All-Star forward has been having a solid season for Golden State so far this season. He’s appeared in 24 of the team’s 27 games this year and is playing 31.3 minutes per contest. Green is averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 55.6% shooting from the field and 29.7% shooting from three-point range.

Green Not Afraid of West

In addition to the discussion of his relationship with the team, Green also broke down how he’s feeling about the Warriors’ chances this season. More specifically, he talked about how he’s feeling about the competition in the Western Conference this year.

He said that he’s not afraid of anyone and that he still believes in Golden State over anyone else around them.

“I’m not concerned about anybody in the West,” Green said on ESPN’s NBA Countdown. “I think there are good teams in the West, good teams that you have to fear, have the appropriate fears [as] coach Kerr always talks about. [The] Phoenix [Suns] is one of those teams. I’ve been telling everybody for two years now. I’m never counting the [Los Angeles} Lakers out. They got LeBron James; they got Anthony Davis. They got Russell Westbrook. I’m never counting them out, but I don’t worry about anybody in the West. I have appropriate fear, and I know what teams are capable of, but I know if we play our A-game, nobody’s beating us.”

Warriors GM Has Uncertain Future

Green may be confident in the team’s chances this year, but there are also some questions surrounding the team’s future. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, GM Bob Myers is nearing the end of his current contract, and extension talks are “on hiatus.”

“Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers — architect of four NBA championships in the past eight years — is entering into the final months of his contract and remains without a new deal, sources told ESPN.

“Golden State ownership and Myers — a two-time NBA Executive of the Year — have had conversations on a new contract, but those talks appear to be on hiatus, sources said,” Wojnarowski wrote.