Draymond Green Sends Message on Jordan Poole After Warriors Beat Kings in Game 4

Down 2- 1 in the series, the Golden State Warriors walked into their game on Sunday afternoon in hopes of tying up the series. And that’s exactly what they did.

They defended their home court in Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings, and in Game 4, they managed to do the same thing–without changing the starting lineup.

Draymond Green was suspended for Game 3 after his altercation with Domantas Sabonis in Game 2. Jordan Poole replaced him in the starting lineup. But when Green returned in Game 4, he came off the bench. A decision that was, in part, his own.

After the game, Green explained this decision.

“When I watch basketball, I’m studying,” Green explained via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “And I studied that game. And I saw what was working, and we won. So, I’m a firm believer in, if something isn’t broke, you don’t fix it. And our offense was rolling, and we played good defensively. Really good defensively. So, I didn’t want to come back and just shake things up because I’m back. That’s not right. Jordan went out there. He played well. We played well. He earned it. And our team earned that.”

Green also noted that he never wants to be the type of player who is demanding a certain role in the rotation.

“There are lot a lot of guys who, I mean, eleven years in, you start to feel a sense of entitlement,” said Green. “Like that spots yours. Starting is yours. I never want to reach that point in my career where I feel entitled to something. Those guys don’t fare well in the end. So, just wanted to do what I thought was best for this team, and it was good for us.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green Calls Out NBA

"As long as they're creating Draymond Rules, that means we're winning and that's great." Draymond on calls he's received during the playoffs 👀 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/f1E3Cn4N6L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2023

Ahead of Game 4, Green was still reeling from his suspension, as both he and the team were frustrated with the league’s decision. In a video posted to Twitter by Bleacher Report, Green ranted about the “rules” placed against him.

“They created Draymond rules before. Them s**** don’t work. I’m still sitting here, still winning,” Green said. “Draymond won’t be moved by no Draymond rules. I will continue to play the game how I play the game, operate how I operate, be exactly who I am because that leads to winning.”

Warriors’ Stephen Curry on Draymond Green Suspension

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have won 94 playoff games together, the 3rd-most by a trio in NBA postseason history. They trail the trios of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker & Manu Ginobili (126), along with Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson & Michael Cooper (110). pic.twitter.com/EyZKbYa2oM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 23, 2023

In addition, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry also had something to say about the league’s decision to suspend Green. He wasn’t happy with the choice, stating that, despite the decision, the Warriors just needed to keep pushing forward.

“Understanding how bad of a decision I think the league made on suspending him, you’re frustrated with that,” Curry said via Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “We have a job to do and there’s nothing we can do about it… We obviously understand the consequences of if we lost tonight, and nobody wanted to feel that.”

Now, with the series tied at 2-2, the Warriors will head back to Sacramento and attempt to win a game on the road–a feat they’ve struggled with all season long.