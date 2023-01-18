Sources Reveal Lasting Effects of Green & Poole Incident on Warriors Chemistry

Things haven’t gone according to plan for the Golden State Warriors this year.

From before the season even began, things were off. As soon as the video leaked of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in the face at practice, the entire course of their season was shifted. And from the way things have played out, it’s likely had an effect on them.

The Warriors are currently sitting at 22-22 on the season, good for just sixth place in the Western Conference standings. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the incident has greatly affected Golden State’s chemistry.

“Poole is a professional. He is a young guy, he can be emotional, he does not back down – that’s one reason why he got into it with Draymond to begin with – but he is not going to hurt the team,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Draymond has free agency to worry about in July, he can’t be an a**hole anymore, not this year. So, nothing is brewing between the two, they are not getting into fights every day. But you talk to people there, and the whole thing still is sitting over the whole team, the camaraderie is not the same, the way guys open up to one another, that is not there, and you can’t force it to be there. You talk to guys who have been there a while, and there is a coldness that that team does not usually have.”

After the altercation, Green issued apologies to Poole, Poole’s family, and the team, but the damage was done. Steve Kerr’s and Stephen Curry’s reactions after the issue revealed just how much the Warriors were affected by the punch and the video getting leaked.

Warriors Players & Front Office in Disagreement

The altercation between Green and Poole isn’t the only thing causing a rift in the Warriors organization right now, however. Other sources who spoke with Deveney revealed that the players and the front office are in a state of disagreement as to how to proceed ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

“It depends who you talk to,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “They have always had a front office, a whole organization that was on the same page, start to end. They’re in a spot now where there’s some difference of opinion, that some of the players and coaches want them to be aggressive now, and some of the front office wants them to keep being patient with the young guys.”

Stephen Curry Could Get Pissed at Warriors Trade Plans

And on top of that, Stephen Curry isn’t going to be too happy with the Warriors, according to sources. They noted that Curry could be pissed at Golden State’s plans at the trade deadline.

“Steph lets it be known, and he has let it be known that he is going to be 35 [in March], and he does not have time to wait for James Wiseman to make trips to the G League,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “He also is not of the mindset that they won a championship last year, and they should be satisfied with that – he will be pissed, frankly, if they do nothing and they lose in the play-in or something.”