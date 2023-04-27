Draymond Green Sounds Off on Kevon Looney After Warriors Beat Kings

Kevon Looney has been a force on the glass for the Golden State Warriors, throughout their opening-round playoff matchup with the Sacramento Kings. In five games, he’s averaged 14.4 rebounds, to go along with 6 points and 5 assists per game.

After Looney secured a ridiculous 22 rebounds in the Warriors’ 123-116 Game 5 win over the Kings, Draymond Green had to give him a shoutout.

“Kevon has become like an Andre Iguodala or Shaun Livingston, like a calming force.” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You know, when we were a lot younger in this run we had those guys, Shaun, Andre, that list goes on. But those two guys in particular that no matter what was going on, I start turning the ball over, Klay [Thompson] goes haywire, Steph [Curry] goes haywire, and they would come in and just calm us down. Kevon is that for this team. He’s that stabilizing force that allows everyone else to focus on what they need to focus on. The way he rebounds the ball is incredible. His playmaking has taken another step in the right direction. He just continues to get better. So, he’s a guy that we have the ultimate trust in. Also on the defensive end, you know if you get beat he’s going to be there. I know for me, when I’m on the floor with him I’m so much more comfortable on the defensive end just because he’s doesn’t miss any defensive assignment. And so, he’s been that guy for us all year, last couple years, and he’s continuing to get better.”

Steve Kerr Shouts Out Draymond Green After Warriors Beat Kings

Though Green was focused on giving Looney his flowers postgame, he had earned praise of his own. Against the Kings, the 33-year-old had what may have been his best game of the season. Green scored 21 points, dished out 7 assists, tallied 4 steals, and grabbed four rebounds. He was efficient as well, knocking down 8-of-10 attempts from the floor.

It was obvious that the former Defensive Player of the Year was feeling it when he nailed a fadeaway with just under four minutes to play in regulation.

Chantier de Draymond Green, qui était chaud ! 😤 21 PTS – 8/10 FG – 1/2 3-PTS – 7 AST – 4 INT Steve Kerr : “Draymond a été incroyable, surtout en fin de rencontre. Ils l'appelaient Draymond Nowitzki après le fadeaway. C’est peut-être le plus gros shoot du match” pic.twitter.com/zZIt1Feyec — Basket-Infos (@Basket_Infos) April 27, 2023

After the win, head coach Steve Kerr was sure to shine some light on Green’s stellar night. He joked that Golden State’s No. 23 looked like Dirk Nowitzki on that fadeaway.

“Draymond was amazing, especially down the stretch,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They were calling him ‘Draymond Nowitzki’ after the fadeaway; that was maybe the biggest shot of the game. That and [Andrew Wiggins] hit a fadeaway as well… Obviously, Steph and Klay, and there were a lot of big shots made in the game but those two stand out to me.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green Says Being the Villain is No Fun

After stomping on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis in Game 2, Green was met with a chorus of boos at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday.

He discussed what it’s like to play the role of a villain, explaining that it’s not very fun.

“Being a villain is no fun. It’s not enjoyable. But I’m also never ducking any smoke.”