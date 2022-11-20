Draymond Green Calls Out Warriors Star After Crucial Performance

After starting the season 0-8 on the road, the Golden State Warriors earned a win against the Houston Rockets, improving their road record to 1-8. Klay Thompson was the star of the show, as he put up a season-high, showing signs of his past self.

Thompson has struggled mightily so far this year, but after the Rockets game, Draymond Green said that his co-star has been putting his focus in the right place over the last two games.

“He’s being Klay Thompson. He is not worried about what happens with Klay. He’s worried about what happens with this team,” Green explained. “And when Klay worries about what happens with this team, Klay plays great, and we win. And, you know, I’ve always said he’s the most competitive guy that I’ve ever played with. And the most important thing to him has always been winning. At times, we all get away from who we are, you know, and in a brotherhood, you need someone to bring you back to who you are. And I think, you know, I have no doubt in my mind that, if it was me, he’d do the same thing.”

In the win over Houston, Thompson put up 41 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 14-of-23 shooting from the field and 10-of-13 shooting from distance. And in Golden State’s previous game against the New York Knicks, he had 20 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 4-of-10 shooting from deep.

Green Was Vocal During Warriors Team Meeting

Due to their struggles this year, the Warriors recently held a team meeting. Thompson revealed that Green was the vocal leader at the gathering.

“Very constructive meeting,” Thompson explained. “Draymond definitely held the floor. He’s such a great motivator. So we all responded very well. Looking forward to starting a new win streak.”

Before his hot two-game stretch against the Knicks and Rockets, Thompson was really struggling to find his footing. This is the first full season he has played since his back-to-back season-ending injuries.

On the year, Thompson has appeared in 14 of the Warriors’ 17 games, playing 29.3 minutes per contest. Including the last two games, his averages are up to 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 38.8% shooting from the field and 37.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Legend Confident in Thompson

While some were questioning Thompson’s ability to get back to the level he was at prior to his injuries, Warriors legend Chris Mullin was confident in the star wing. Ahead of his hot two-game stretch, Mullin said that he wasn’t worried about Thompson.

“I think what you said, Klay [Thompson] starts making some shots, all of a sudden it’s not as much talk about him recovering,” Mullin explained on KNBR‘s Tolbert & Copes. “Because I, quite frankly, thought what he did last year was way more challenging than what he’s going through now. And he handled that pretty well. So I’m really not overly concerned about that.”

Only time will tell if Thompson is able to stay hot and get his numbers up, but if he does, the Warriors will be in a much better position to contend.