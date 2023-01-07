Warriors Star Draymond Green Under Fire for LeBron James Comments

Despite their struggles this season, the Golden State Warriors have been the most dominant team in the NBA for the large part of the last decade. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have reigned supreme over most of the league, and for most of their time on top, it was LeBron James contesting them.

He and the Cleveland Cavaliers met the Warriors in the NBA Finals four years in a row. While they were bitter rivals for that period of time, there’s ample respect between the two sides. Green and James are even great friends. During the latest edition of Green’s podcast, The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors star said that James is the best face of the NBA in league history.

“I take my hat off to LeBron,” Green said. “For what he’s done, for what he’s doing, on and off the court, there’s never been a better face of the NBA, and I’m not sure there ever will be a better face of the NBA.”

“There has never been a better face of the NBA, and I’m not sure there ever will be” —@Money23Green on @KingJames pic.twitter.com/k7C2PvSy6d — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 6, 2023

Golden State won three of the four Finals they played in against the Cavaliers, but Cleveland took home the win in what was arguably the most important one. James and his squad spoiled Golden State’s 73-9 season, completing one of the most iconic comebacks in Finals history.

Throughout his career in the league, James has always been leading one of the best teams (up until recently). He’s won titles with the Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, and if it weren’t for Green and the Warriors, he might’ve won a couple more.

Howevwer, fans weren’t happy with Green’s take. Some mocked him for the compliment.

One Twitter user even pointed out Green’s apparent “obsession” with James.

This has become a borderline obsession. — Jimmy Joe Jerkić (@Jimmyjoejerkic) January 6, 2023

And another noted their belief that Green will leave Golden State for LA.

At this point i think dray is just gonna leave warriors for bron.. — kkhanttt (@kkhanttt) January 7, 2023

Draymond Green’s Friendship With LeBron James

Green’s deep respect for James doesn’t stop at compliments and praise. Rumors have speculated that he could want to join the Lakers after his current deal with the Warriors is up.

Sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports described Green to be “following LeBron around like a puppy dog” for a couple of years.

“The Lakers don’t have anything real they can give back to the Warriors in any kind of trade,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “You’d have to build it around, what, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker? Or Kendrick Nunn? So, the only thing the Lakers could get to Golden State that might be worth it is the two picks they have — send out all those guys plus the picks in 2027 and 2029. They like Draymond, LeBron wants Draymond, Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years. But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway.”

Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Alex Caruso, and Draymond Green wish LeBron a happy birthday. 👑 pic.twitter.com/T4R3vlSbNe — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) December 31, 2021

‘Pretty Strong’ Chance Draymond Green Leaves Warriors

In addition to that, other sources who spoke to Deveney spoke about the chances that Green could leave Golden State. They stated that there is a “pretty strong” chance he will move on from the Warriors.

“Pretty strong,” a Western Conference executive said of Green’s chances to leave the Warriors. “If they win a championship again this year, there will be pressure to keep things together, but the stuff with the punch [on Jordan Poole] in the preseason, that probably put the nail in it. There was already a good chance he would go just because his production is not what it was and he is getting older [32]. It would be hard to justify paying him $20-something-million a year.”