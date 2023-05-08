Draymond Green Singles Out LeBron James After Lakers Destroy Warriors in Game 3

The Golden State Warriors had no answer for the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 Saturday. Golden State fought during the first half, but let things slip away and the Lakers coasted to a 127-97 victory at Crypto.com Arena to take a 2-1 series lead.

Warriors forward Draymond Green took to his podcast to discuss the tough loss. He explained that Stephen Curry was left confused after LeBron James didn’t attempt a field goal in the first quarter.

“Bron after not taking any shots, Steph said to me ‘I’m trying to figure Bron out, like I don’t know.’ After not taking a shot through most of the first half, he ended up getting it going with 21 [points] 8 [assists], and 8 [rebounds].” Green said on the May 8 episode of “The Draymond Green Show.” “It was big, really big. He hit some big shots, some timely shots. One of the threes he hit on the wing in the first half was a very timely bucket. It slowed our run down, it was in the midst of their run. And we didn’t quite do a good enough job. I thought we got off to a really good start. We finished the quarter up seven, I think at one point we were up 41-30 and everything seemed to be rolling our way. But then they went to the free throw line every play and that stops us from flowing, that stops the flow of the game.”

Green concluded by challenging his teammates to do a better job of defending without fouling.

Warriors-Lakers Game 3 reaction: Anthony Davis dominates, Dubs "lose poise" | Draymond Green Show Draymond Green discusses the Los Angeles Lakers dominating the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 behind another big game from Anthony Davis, LeBron James helping start a Lakers run, and D'Angelo Russell's hot start. He discusses the foul trouble he was in, the inability for Steph Curry to get going thanks to a lot of… 2023-05-08T10:00:26Z

Draymond Green Highlights Free Throw Differential In Warriors Loss

Free throws have been a common theme in Green’s comments on Game 3. When speaking to media directly after the contest, he aired his frustrations with the pacing due to the plethora of whistles.

“The game stopped on the free throw line every time,” Green said. “It is what it is. Game over now. Don’t matter if I’m satisfied [with how it was officiated].”

When asked if he plans on adjusting his game to avoid foul calls, the former Defensive Player of the Year had a simple response.

“I won’t adapt,” Green responded. “I’m gonna keep playing the same defense I’ve been playing for 11 years.”

Draymond details how the Warriors' momentum stopped in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/W7jiwymC0D — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2023

LeBron James Details Lakers’ Surge Over Warriors

James detailed the same sequence that Green had mentioned on Monday’s podcast. He cited free throws as key to helping him find his rhythm after a very passive start.

“Well, I think for our ballclub, or for any guys in the league that have the ability to score and score in bulk, the best thing for them to do is to see the ball go through the rim,” said James. “And they’re called free throws for a reason. So, you want to try to go up there and make them. They’re free. For me, I saw those two go down, and I believe I followed that up with a transition spin move on Draymond with a floater over the top.”

The King went on to explain how L.A. fed off of their defense when piecing together their monster second quarter against the Dubs.

“Then we were able to get a stop. I was able to hit at three across from their bench, and then we just started going,” said James. “We went from, like you said, down seven, I believe at one point, to having an 11-point lead at halftime. So, just tried to feed off the fans, feed off our ability to defend, and just put the pressure on them.”