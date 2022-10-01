Warriors Star Draymond Green ‘Would Like to Play’ With Rival: Sources

As the Golden State Warriors’ preseason schedule gets underway, new storylines will begin to form. Their first game against the Washington Wizards presented the perfect example of that, as fans everywhere began talking about James Wiseman’s impressive performance.

However, as the Warriors get ready for the upcoming season, the front office still needs to be worried about the financial side of things. If Green ends up declining his player option for next year and they won’t get an extension done with Jordan Poole by October 17, then Green, Poole, and Andrew Wiggins will all be playing on the final year of their contracts.

All should be able to make a ton of money on the open market, but Green has made it publicly known that he wants a max deal. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, he wouldn’t hesitate to leave Golden State. In fact, one of his preferred destinations would be the Los Angeles Lakers.

“If he gets a big offer from Detroit, as one example, or maybe Dallas or the Lakers, somewhere he would like to play? He is not going to be shy about leaving. He understands this business,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney.

LeBron & Steph sighting at Draymond’s wedding ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bhxUJeQESx — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) August 15, 2022

While the Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks were also listed as potential landing spots, the executive noted that Green’s connection to the Lakers is due to his relationship with LeBron James and his desire to be a media star.

Green ‘Loves’ James and Entertainment Industry

The Warriors have created a dynasty on the backs of Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson. Despite that, Green’s close friendship with James could be enough to convince him to leave if the Warriors failed to give him the deal he wants.

Add in the fact that Green wants to have a career in the entertainment business, and Los Angeles just makes sense. Plus, he’s a Klutch client.

“He is Klutch. you know he loves being on the barbershop show with LeBron. He wants to have an entertainment career when he is done playing. You don’t need to be in L.A. for that but it helps,” the executive told Deveney.

Draymond Green is dipping his toes into ownership being a part owner of a new pickleball team with LeBron James and Kevin Love. He said “we’ll see” about him one day being an owner of an NBA team. pic.twitter.com/VGw1XDoXZw — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) September 29, 2022

Green has already begun to break into the media industry with his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, and through appearances on NBA national television. However, being in Los Angeles would help centralize things for him.

The executive also emphasized the fact that Green wouldn’t be shy about leaving the Warriors if it comes to it.

‘There is a Sense That He Would’ Leave Warriors

According to the West executive, Green wants to be in Golden State. However, if the Warriors can’t meet his contract demands, then he wouldn’t be shy about leaving.

“He does not want to, but if you ask around, I think there is a sense that he would,” the executive explained. “There is a limit on how much they’re going to spend to keep this thing together and because they have young guys are just about every position, they’re approaching it like there’s no one outside of Steph that they have to keep. Look, it would suck for them if Draymond left, it would suck to call up Steph and have to tell him, but Draymond has made it clear he is about player power.”

There are a bunch of teams that could make a run at Green if he were to depart Golden State, but the Lakers are one of the squads to watch out for.