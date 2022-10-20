Warriors’ Draymond Green ‘Following LeBron Like a Puppy Dog’: Sources

All offseason long, most of the talk surrounding the Golden State Warriors had to do with which players they were going to choose to pay and which they could choose to let walk. Well, they’ve already begun making some of those decisions.

Golden State signed Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to contract extensions, both of which are for four seasons. However, that means there could be some questions regarding whether or not they’ll be able to keep Draymond Green around for the long haul.

One of the most prominent stories to come out of Golden State’s season opener was Green’s peculiar interaction with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, while the probability of Green ending up in Los Angeles via trade is low, his relationship with James does seem a bit odd.

“The Lakers don’t have anything real they can give back to the Warriors in any kind of trade,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “You’d have to build it around, what, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker? Or Kendrick Nunn? So, the only thing the Lakers could get to Golden State that might be worth it is the two picks they have — send out all those guys plus the picks in 2027 and 2029. They like Draymond, LeBron wants Draymond, Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years. But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway.”

Green has a player option for next season. Before his incident with Jordan Poole, most assumed that he would decline it and hit the open market, but now, he could choose to accept it and spend another year with the Warriors.

Exec Explains Green Trade Possibility

While it seems unlikely that the Warriors would trade Green, it’s definitely not impossible. The West exec noted that the only way they would consider it would be if Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson got fed up with Green’s antics.

“Things would have to get pretty bad for the Warriors before they would dump Draymond,” the exec said. “But, you don’t know because you don’t know the dynamics going on in that locker room. If they have had it with him — and by that I mean Steph and Klay — then, OK, you could see a trade coming up. They know how important he is, though.”

Is Draymond Green to the Lakers inevitable? pic.twitter.com/e3LGlX2Sd0 — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) October 15, 2022

And there could potentially already be some concern brewing in regard to Green’s relationship with the team.

‘Genuine Concern’ Regarding a Rift

According to another West exec who spoke with Deveney, there is some “genuine concern” about a potential rift forming between the players and Green.

“There is genuine concern about it around that organization, on a lot of levels, really,” the executive said. “It is hard to just pack away something like that, even for a team that has had adversity before and has kind of worked through it. But they have a lot of young guys, they have a lot of guys who Draymond has been on before, he can be hard on other players. The worry is how do they deal with that? You can wind up with a split between the young guys and the older guys in that kind of situation and that has done a lot of damage to teams in the past.”

So, will Green team up with James in the future? It certainly seems more possible now than ever before.