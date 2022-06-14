Warriors’ Draymond Green Sends Strong Message on ‘Livid’ Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is not known for putting up 0-fors from the 3-point line. That was the aspect of Golden State’s win against the Celtics on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals that was so stunning—Curry was 0-for-9, failing to make a 3-pointer for the first time in 233 games. After scorching the nets in the first four games of the series when he averaged 34.3 points on 50.0% shooting (49.0% from the 3-point line), Curry had just 16 points on 7-for-22 shooting when the teams went back to the Chase Center.

According to Draymond Green, who has been Curry’s teammate for the last nine years, it’s bad news for the Celtics that Curry struggled so badly with his shot, especially because the Warriors won the game and seized a 3-2 lead going back to Boston for Game 6. That’s because Curry is not particularly happy with himself.

“He was 0-for-9 from three,” Green said. “He’s going to be livid going into Game 6, and that’s exactly what we need.”

Curry Had Made a 3 in Every Game Since 2018

Curry, in fact, had never played in a postseason game without making a 3-pointer. He has played in only 39 such games in his 13-year career, and had not gone without a 3-pointer since November 8, 2018.

And Green’s warning to the Celtics might not be mere idle chatter. Curry has played like he is livid after he fails to make a 3-pointer. ESPN.com pointed out last night that Curry, “has averaged 4.4 3-pointers per game and 46% 3-point shooting in the next game after not making a 3, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. That includes a then-NBA-record 13 3-pointers in November 2016 against the New Orleans Pelicans.”

Of course, the Warriors as a whole were off from behind the arc in Game 5, going just 9-for-40 on the night. That is their second-worst showing of the playoffs, behind only Game 2 of the conference semis against Memphis. The 22.5% from the 3-point line was the fourth-worst the Warriors have shot this season.

‘It Bothers Me as a Shooter’

Curry himself was disappointed in his shooting even though he was happy the W’s managed to wrangle the win. He pointed out that he can affect games in more ways than only by shooting. He had eight assists and two steals on the night, too.

“Of course, it bothers me as a shooter,” Curry said. “You want to impact the game that way. But thankfully that’s not the only thing that you do out there on the court. I remember the first game of the year, against the Lakers, I had a very similar shooting night, but impact the game other ways. And I remember I said, I played horrible, but I had to redefine what that looked like in terms of make the right play, keep things simple. And the fact everybody stepped up … We could withstand going 9-for-40 as a team and me 0-for-9, and still come away with a win.”

He echoed, though not as forcefully, Green’s sentiment. A big Game 6 could be coming in Boston.

“Obviously, track record says I shoot the ball better the next game,” Curry said. “Looking forward to that bounce-back.”