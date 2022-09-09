Draymond Green Sends Strong Message to Warriors Fans

The doldrums of the offseason are officially upon us. The Golden State Warriors may be the reigning champions right now but in a few short weeks the NBA season will start up again and all 30 teams will be fighting to take that title away from them.

But as the summer drags on, multiple members of the Warriors have been up to some interesting activities. Klay Thompson has spent a ton of time on his boat, Stephen Curry graduated from Davidson College, and most recently, Draymond Green received an extremely high honor from his former school as well.

On September 9, Green was inducted into Michigan State’s Hall of Fame. And while he was in East Lansing for the ceremony, Green took a look down the wall of pictures of past inductees and, via the Warriors Twitter account, sent out a message to Dubs fans everywhere.

“Dub Nation what’s happening? Back in East Lansing. As you can see, Hall of Fame, that’s the first one. I love y’all. Peace,” Green stated.

On a recent edition of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Green talked about what an honor it is to be inducted into his alma mater’s Hall of Fame.

Green: ‘Absolutely Insane’

During the July 7 episode of Green’s podcast, he said that it’s “absolutely insane” to be honored in Michigan State’s Hall of Fame. He grew up in Saginaw, Michigan, so to be inducted into his hometown school’s hall must be an amazing honor, and one of the first people he thanked was his college coach, Tom Izzo.

“I really just want to thank Coach Izzo… number one, for recruiting me to be a Michigan State Spartan but number two, for pushing me the way he did, for tapping into something that I didn’t even know could be tapped into about myself and teaching me how to work hard. I can’t thank him enough. It’s changed my life,” Green explained.

Green spent four years with the Spartans. It took him a few years to become a full-time starter, but in his senior season, Green averaged 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.9 blocks on 44.9% shooting from the field and 38.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

He also talked about how loyalty has made the induction even more of an honor.

Green: ‘It Means a Lot to Me’

Throughout his basketball career, Green has always been a loyal player. He spent all four seasons at Michigan State and has been with the Warriors for his entire career. Green said the loyalty of being a Spartan makes being inducted into the Hall even more special.

“I’ve always talked about being a part of this organization forever. And it’s things like (this) that make you feel that way. It’s not that you win some games. It’s not that you got paid. It’s things like (this) that make you loyal to an organization. It means a lot to me,” Green said.

So, as Green prepares to be enshrined in Michigan State’s Hall of Fame forever, Warriors fans can look forward to the day they get to watch him enter Golden State’s Hall… and maybe more.