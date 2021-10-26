Warriors Star Says Team Will Wine & Dine on Owner’s Dime

Draymond Green is pretty hyped about Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry’s inclusion on the NBA 75th anniversary team. Along the same vein, he’s also incredibly committed to trolling Klay Thompson for his exclusion from the same list.

Green has revealed that he will be celebrating both developments and he’s doing so in style.

As relayed by ESPN, the big man told reporters after Monday’s practice that he plans to feast in honor of Steph and Klay at the same Oklahoma City restaurant where he celebrated the former breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s franchise scoring record last season.

Moreover, he plans on ordering a $5,000-plus bottle of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti La Tâche wine and letting Warriors owner Joe Lacob foot the bill.

“Steph just made the 75th anniversary team so y’all can call Joe this time and tell Joe that we about to go order a bottle of DRC because Steph made the 75th anniversary team,” Green said after Monday’s practice. “And Klay’s 77.”

While Green has designs on an epic (and expensive) party with his Warriors family, not everyone will be there with a glass in hand. He made a point to say that those who hadn’t made the trip to OKC for Tuesday night’s game against the Thunder would be missing out.

“The thing is Klay or Joe didn’t make the trip,” Green said. “So they can’t partake in the bottle. So me and Steph will enjoy it. [Warriors president of basketball operations] Bob [Myers] didn’t come, could have had a glass. They didn’t come. So me and Steph will enjoy a bottle of DRC tonight.”

He then reiterated that none of this would be coming out of his $24 million salary, adding, “It’s going on Joe’s tab.”

For his part, Thompson probably isn’t in the celebrating mood anyway. When his name didn’t show up in any of the NBA 75 announcements, he lamented the snub on Instagram, writing, “Maybe I’m just naive in my ability to play basketball, but in my head I’m TOP 75 all time.”

He was good-natured, though, when Green and company presented him with a new jersey emblazoned with the No. 77.

Curry Is Fully On-Board For the Good Stuff

Per the ESPN report, Green hasn’t even bothered to let Lacob know what is going down, as he did with his previous OKC excursion. Instead, he’s letting the media pass the message along for him. Meanwhile, Curry is ready to live it up.

“I hope that every glass that I have I can manifest that same experience,” Curry said. “Whether it’s $8,000, $800, $80 dollar bottle, whatever it is. But, you hear the $8,000 cork pop, it’s a little different feeling for sure.”

Curry, Green and the Warriors will look to push their season-opening win streak to four games against the winless Thunder.

