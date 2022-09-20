Warriors Send Strong Message on Draymond Green Ahead of Next Season

Next season will be an important one for the Golden State Warriors. Obviously, their primary objective will be to defend their championship, but there are a lot of other storylines to keep track of along the way, and fans need to take notice.

Klay Thompson will be entering his first full year of basketball since the 2018-19 season, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins will be playing for their next contracts, and Golden State’s young core will likely be expected to step up into larger roles.

But perhaps the most intriguing storyline to watch will be one that might not even come to fruition for two years. Draymond Green has two seasons left on his deal but could choose to decline his player option for next year and hit the open market. For right now, however, it seems like he’s focused on the coming season, as the Warriors sent a strong message about the star on their Twitter account.

On September 19, the Warriors tweeted out that Green is “in the lab,” with a photo of him training at what seems to be the team’s facility. To see him and other Warriors player back in the gym working gives off good vibes as the season inches closer and closer.

In the lab @oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/zjGtoccBsv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 19, 2022

And even though there are some questions surrounding his future with the team, GM Bob Myers seems intent on keeping him around for as long as possible.

Myers: ‘Keep Him in the Fold’

During a conversation on The TK Show, hosted by Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, Myers revealed that he views Green as an important part of the future and noted that they want to ensure his place on the team for as long as they can.

“No, no, I would definitely, unequivocally say (he’s) not a guy we look at and say he’s not going to be around,” Myers said. “Now, at some point, decisions are going to have to be made. But as far as his importance to this organization and what he’s done, we’re going to do everything we can to keep him in the fold.”

Green has been on the record in the past about wanting a max contract, but if Myers sees fit, he could very well be the one to give it to him.

That being said, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area believes the Warriors should start taking precautionary measures with the star forward soon.

Green Could Be Rested for Playoffs

At 32 years old, Green is still fully capable of competing at a championship level. However, he doesn’t run on the same legs he once did. In turn, Johnson thinks that the Warriors could do what’s necessary to save him for the playoffs.

“Since taking over in the starting lineup, Green has averaged 31.8 minutes per game the last eight seasons. He shouldn’t be pushing past 30 too often.

“Steve Kerr and the Warriors know when they need their defensive star and point-forward the most — the playoffs. The Warriors’ core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green are all going to have to start taking a step back in playing time to preserve themselves, but when it’s go-time for Green, he’ll be out to prove himself,” Johnson wrote on September 14.

It’s clear that the Warriors value Green, and heading into next year, he looks ready to go.