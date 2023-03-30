Draymond Green Predicted to Ditch Warriors & Team Up With 3 Superstars

The Golden State Warriors aren’t necessarily in a bad spot, but it’s clear that things haven’t quite gone according to plan for them this year. They have struggled on the road, their bench has been inconsistent, and now, they find themselves in the middle of a tightly-packed Western Conference playoff race.

And to make matters even more interesting, Draymond Green has a player option this summer that he’s expected to decline. If that’s the case, his time in Golden State could be coming to an end. Ben Simmons of The Ringer recently predicted that he would end up on the Dallas Mavericks with Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and LeBron James.

“I think he ends up in Dallas with Kyrie and with Luka, and then LeBron tries to figure out a way to get there eventually,” Simmons said on his podcast, The Bill Simmons Podcast. “Yeah, that’s my prediction.”

A core four of those players would undoubtedly be good enough to compete for a championship. Doncic would finally have the necessary star power around Doncic to help him win at a high level, and Green would get to play alongside three ball-dominant superstars.

Dallas would likely have to work out a sign-and-trade to land Green, but if he plans on leaving the Warriors anyways, it could be worth it for them to negotiate.

The Warriors forward has had a solid season thus far. Green has appeared in 68 of the team’s 77 games and is playing 31.5 minutes per contest. He is averaging 8.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game on 53.2% shooting from the field and 31.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Draymond Green Previously Linked to Mavericks

This isn’t the first time Green has been mentioned as a potential fit in Dallas. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports earlier this month, he would fit seamlessly alongside Doncic.

“I have always thought Dallas would be the right place for him,” the source said of Green. “Put him with Luka, another super competitive guy, and those two could really raise everyone’s level,” “Or they could drive everyone crazy, they could drive each other crazy and wind up at each other’s throats. I think Draymond is the exact right kind of guy you want with Luka, though, someone who cares about winning as much as he does.”

Warriors Hope Draymond Green Opts In

That being said, Green leaving would not be ideal for the Warriors. According to those same sources, Golden State hopes Green will opt into his player option, and they can go from there.

“The hope is that Draymond just decides to opt into the final year of his deal and they can proceed from there,” the source said. “You can trade him at that point, you don’t have to worry about a sign-and-trade and all the restrictions that come with that. You can work with him to find a place he wants to go. Or you can say to him, let’s give it one more run, be a leader, let’s win a championship here and we’ll pay you.”