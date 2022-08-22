Draymond Green Predicted as First Warriors Player ‘Out the Door’

There’s a good chance that the Golden State Warriors won’t be able to keep all of their star players over the next few years. Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Jordan Poole will all be in need of contract extensions very soon.

And while it seems crazy to think that either Green or Thompson could move on from the Warriors, would they really give up on one of their younger players just to keep the old guard happy? It’s hard to say which direction ownership will choose.

Heavy.com’s NBA insider Steve Bulpett is just as unsure about the situation. During his latest NBA mailbag, Bulpett noted that it’s hard to imagine any of their core players departing, but at the same time, admitted that, if he had to guess, Green would be the first one out the door.

“I frankly don’t see any of them departing any time soon, so this could be a little like worrying about what to wear to the prom before you’ve even found a date. But … ye ask and we answer.

“So my educated guess would be Draymond out the door first,” Bulpett wrote.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green's on-court chemistry is unmatched pic.twitter.com/BnstOfsb0d — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 14, 2022

Bulpett gave a few reasons for his thought process.

3 Reasons for Predicting Green Leaves

First, Bulpett noted that Stephen Curry isn’t going anywhere, as he is “the face of the Warriors,” and getting rid of him simply isn’t happening. In addition, he mentioned that Thompson seems more likely to stick around past his current deal. But third of all, and potentially most prevalent, he explained the Warriors’ upcoming financial restrictions.

“Like Klay, Draymond is 32 and has two years remaining on his contract, but the numbers are far more manageable ($25.8 and $27.6 million) and the second year is a player option,” Bulpett wrote. “In the mind’s eye, it’s hard to picture Green playing anywhere else, but the Warriors, heavily burdened by the luxury tax, have to be hoping one or more of their young frontcourt types can emerge and provide meaningful minutes (particularly on defense) at a better cost.”

A quarterback on the court.@Money23Green's 2021-22 season assist mix is elite 💥 pic.twitter.com/tvkI5gB29S — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 19, 2022

Green has stated that he’s looking to earn close to a max contract on his next deal, and if the Warriors gave him that money, re-signing their other core players would become very difficult. In turn, they will have some very tough decisions to make.

Bulpett also slipped in a joke about Green not needing the money.

Green Earning Money From Other Ventures

The Warriors’ star forward may be looking to earn a big-time payday, but maybe he doesn’t need it. He’s been doing well in other areas outside of basketball, so Bulpett joked that he could simply choose to fall back on his podcast and buy the Warriors instead.

“And, hey, maybe Draymond becomes so wealthy from his podcast in a couple of years that he decides this running up and down a basketball court stuff isn’t for him anymore. Maybe he puts his feet up and BUYS the Warriors. He’d save money on technical fouls, but, alas, NBA owners do get fined for critical comments (see: Lacob, Joe),” Bulpett joked.

Of course, that bit was a joke, but the Warriors certainly do have to make some impossible choices in the next two years.