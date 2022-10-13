Why Warriors Didn’t Suspend Draymond Green: Report

Draymond Green has been dominating headlines for the past week, but not in a way that the Golden State Warriors want. Instead, he’s been in the news because he punched Jordan Poole at practice, and the video of the incident was leaked to the public.

Golden State was forced to deal with the ramifications of the situation publicly instead of handling things internally, which is what they initially wanted to do. Green apologized to Poole, Poole’s family, and the team and said that he’d be stepping away from the team for a few days.

However, while the punch was shocking to watch, Green will not be suspended. Instead, the team decided to fine him, and he is set to rejoin the team on Thursday, October 13 (the day of writing this).

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the fact that Golden State will be holding their ‘Ring Night’ ceremony on Opening Night played a big part in the Warriors’ decision not to suspend Green.

“I’m told that the Warriors put a significant amount of weight on the fact that opening night was ring night,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN’s NBA Countdown. “That the players are going to get their rings—Green, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, their fourth championship in Golden State. The banner’s gonna be raised. They did not treat this like it was one of 82. They didn’t want to suspend Draymond Green and keep him from that.”

It was also mentioned that, if this had occurred during the season or at any other time that wasn’t directly ahead of Ring Night, Green likely would have been suspended.

Green Suspension Would Have Been Likely

Forcing Green to miss the ring ceremony would have been a rough punishment, but considering his actions, some believe it would have been justified.

Wojnarowski mentioned that if this had occurred at any other point in time, Green likely would have been suspended for at least a game.

“Now, if this incident had happened in the regular season—or if this had just been a normal opening night, and they weren’t there as defending champions—there probably would have been a suspension,” Wojnarowski said.

As far as Golden State’s decision-making process, Steve Kerr said that this is the most serious situation he’s had to deal with since becoming the head coach in Golden State.

Kerr: ‘It’s Really Serious Stuff’

While Kerr and the Warriors have dealt with some other issues since he came aboard, he stated that this is the most serious situation he’s dealt with, and, along with Bob Myers and others, it took them a long time to figure out the right way to deal with it.

“We feel like we have a great feel for our team,” Kerr said. “We’ve got a lot of continuity on this team, so Bob and I know our players extremely well. We feel like this is the best way after assessing everything for us to move forward. It’s never easy no matter what decision you make in a situation like this. It’s not going to be perfect. This is the biggest crisis that we’ve ever had since I’ve been coach here. It’s really serious stuff.”

Steve Kerr addressed the decision to fine Draymond Green following his altercation with Jordan Poole. pic.twitter.com/ODHidwL48B — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 12, 2022

So, while Green is set to rejoin the team, he’s going to have a lot of work to do to rebuild trust.