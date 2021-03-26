Draymond Green Has Strong Reaction to Clippers Trade for Former Lakers Star

The NBA’s highly-touted trade deadline has come and gone. All season long the deadline is one of the more anticipated days as it could drastically alter any NBA’s team’s chances of improving.

For the Golden State Warriors, it would have been one of the few opportunities they would have had to make any improvements or tinker with their team. Obviously, it was to a degree as the team traded away two bench players with Brad Wanamaker going to the Charlotte Hornets and sending Marquese Chriss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Even with that, neither of those trades were the big move that got their star forward, and former Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green, to react on his social media.

Green Speaks Up About Former Laker Now Clipper

Prior to his time as a member of the Atlanta Hawks, Rajon Rondo spent his last two seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers being a key member of their championship pursuit. Once he returned from his injury and rejoined the Lakers during the playoffs last season, he repeatedly stepped up on both the offensive and defensive ends to help them win.

Being an avid student of the game, Green not only knew this but called out the trade on his social media and let his followers know his thoughts on the deal.

Rondo to the clippers…. best trade today — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 25, 2021

The trade certainly puts some of the western conference teams on notice. The Clippers are currently in third place in the west and have had their own struggles with trying to get either of their superstars quality shots in late-game situations.

By adding a true point guard like Rondo, the Clippers should have better balance on the offensive end getting their stars in their spots.

Green Discusses Former 6th Man Turned Hawks’ Addition

While Green had a lot to say about the Rondo trade for the Clippers, he did seem to have a caveat later on as he learned that they gave up a quality player in exchange for the former two-time champion’s services. In exchange for their new guard, the Clippers had to send former 6th Man of the Year and one of their better guards, Lou Williams to the Atlanta Hawks.

This news caught Green by surprise and in the moment, he commented once more to his followers about what he thought.

Oh they lost Lou will… that’s tough. But Rondo still great trade. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) March 25, 2021

Moving Williams off the Clippers will hurt them in some ways. Williams at times has been their leading scorer off the bench and is used to aiding Paul George or Kawhi Leonard carry the offensive load. Taking him off the team will require more scoring from their other players, which hasn’t been an easy task.

Green’s Current Health Update With Warriors

While the analysis of trades from current players is always a fun thing to look into, the Warriors would probably love less analyzing from Green and more on-the-court play given how sorely missed their stars are in their lineup. Following the Warriors’ recent loss to the Sacramento Kings, their head coach Steve Kerr gave an insightful update on Green’s current condition via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Steve Kerr said he "assumes" Draymond Green will return tomorrow night against the Hawks. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 26, 2021

In order for this current Warriors team to be as effective as they can be, they will need their stars in their lineup, even if it is just one. The sooner Green can return to the floor to help teach their younger players how to win, the easier it will be for them to steer the ship when their stars are out.

