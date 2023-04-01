Warriors’ Draymond Green Fires Off Explosive Twitter Rant on Huge NBA Changes

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has never been one to bite his tongue. Saturday was no different. Green took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with reports of the NBA’s new CBA agreement.

“Players lose again…. Smh! Middle and Lower spectrum teams don’t spend because they don’t want to,” he said, quoting a screenshot of an article detailing the reported agreement.” They want to lose. So increase their spending capabilities, just to increase them. They continue to cut out the middle. And this is what we rushed into a deal for? Smdh! Never fails.”

Players lose again…. Smh! Middle and Lower spectrum teams don’t spend because they don’t want to. They want to lose. So increase their spending capabilities, just to increase them. They continue to cut out the middle. And this is what we rushed into a deal for? Smdh! Never fails https://t.co/rFuSpxCJ8q — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 1, 2023

Green continued to tweet about the players failing in the negotiations, saying that they continue to lose, despite having all of the assets.

“Never seen someone go to a table with the assets that makes an entire machine go, and lose EVERY time! Blasphemous 🤣🤣😂😂,” he added.

Never seen someone go to a table with the assets that makes an entire machine go, and lose EVERY time! Blasphemous 🤣🤣😂😂 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 1, 2023

The 33-year-old went on to tease a rant on the next episode of his podcast The Draymond Green Show.

“I have a lot more to say about this!! Guess I’ll save it for the pods! I was excited…. A deal about to get done!!!! TRASH!!!”

I have a lot more to say about this!! Guess I’ll save it for the pod! I was excited…. A deal about to get done!!! TRASH!!! *Bubba Dub voice — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 1, 2023

The NBA Players Association announced that they’d come to a tentative agreement with the NBA on a new seven-year-deal.

NBA and NBPA reach tentative deal on new collective agreement bargaining agreement. 🔗: https://t.co/SZtzwo7Zig pic.twitter.com/67rHk7GMzY — NBPA (@TheNBPA) April 1, 2023

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the agreement included several changes, including the following:

Players must play at least 65 games to be eligible for major individual league awards such as MVP.

Prize money for the championship team of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, beginning in 2023-24 season, will be $500,000 per player.

NBA players will no longer be penalized for using marijuana under the agreement as it has been removed from the drug testing program.

Veteran extension limits will increase from 120 percent to 140 percent, which will add flexibility and have significant effects quickly. Under the current CBA, teams and players can only increase the player’s salary by 120 percent in the first new year of the extension unless that player qualifies as a designated player/rookie or makes well below the league’s average salary.

The new CBA will also add a second tax apron that, when reached, will eliminate a team’s taxpayer mid-level exception, and give teams a third two-way contract via cap exception.

Stephen Curry Shines Light on Gary Payton II after Warriors Win

While Green might not think the Players Association is winning, his Warriors have been. They’ve won two straight, including Friday’s 130-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

His teammate Stephen Curry had some thoughts afterwards, about how Gary Payton II has impacted the team since returning to the lineup on March 26.

“Like we talked about when the trade happened and the build-up to him coming back, he just knows how to play,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “[He] knows how to make winning plays. [He] finds himself in the right place on both ends. Some of the stuff that doesn’t show up in the stat sheet. His ball pressure. Just his overall presence. So, he had a big three in the corner and got a big steal as soon as he came in. Got us a couple of extra possessions [with] offensive rebounds. So, it’s just the little things that you can trust that he’s going to make those plays, and he also gets the crowd involved.”

Play

Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors dominate San Antonio Spurs 130-115 Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors dominate San Antonio Spurs 130-115 2023-04-01T05:45:08Z

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins is Back in Town: Report

Payton II returned to the lineup just under a week ago. Meanwhile, the Dubs have been without forward Andrew Wiggins since February 13, as he works through some personal matters.

However, they may not be without the Canadian wing for much longer.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas, Wiggins is back in the Bay Area, after spending several weeks out of town.

“I’ve been told that Andrew Wiggins is back in the Bay Area. He had spent most of the recent weeks out of town,” Dumas reported in a tweet.