Warriors Star Draymond Green Sounds Off on NBA Youngster

Over the last decade, the Golden State Warriors and their players have garnered plenty of reputations. Stephen Curry is commonly referred to as the greatest shooter of all time, Steve Kerr is one of the greatest winners of all time, and the Warriors are one of the most dominant dynasties of all time.

But the one Warrior who has produced the most intriguing legacy is none other than forward Draymond Green. Across the course of his career, his emphatic playstyle and non-box-score impact has caused plenty of debates. However, the one thing that cannot be debated is the impact he’s had on winning.

Recently, in typical Green fashion, the Warriors forward went on a tirade during a training session with multiple members of the Toronto Raptors roster. More specifically, he called out rookie Gabe Brown, who is currently competing for a roster spot on the team.

“Gabe, I just beat you in all these sprints. And it’s my first time on the court up and down,” Green said. “You trying to make a team. How you gonna make it if Pascal Siakam is out-running you? If Fred VanVleet is outrunning you?”

Brown went to Michigan St., Green’s alma mater, so hearing him rip into the young star should mean something. He also gave the group a reality check on what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Green: ‘Got to Play a Role’

While most players dream of being a star in the NBA, most who make it end up being nothing more than a role player. Being able to excel in a certain role takes focus, and Green let the players know that embracing a smaller role could end up helping their chances in the grand scheme of things.

“We can talk IQ all we want. But at the end of the day, m*********** got to play a role in the NBA. There’s two motherfuckers on a team that can do what they want to do. And 13 other m***********, they’ve got to play a role… you’re gonna either master your role or you’re gonna get the f*** out,” said Green.

Only so many players will be the Currys, LeBron Jameses, and Giannis Antetokounmpos of the world, but every team will always be looking for guys to play their roles to perfection. Green’s advice makes complete sense, especially for players trying to make their team’s main roster.

The Warriors forward has made a career based on this mentality, and during a recent edition of the Dubs Talk podcast, he explained why all the little things matter, especially on the defensive end.

Green on What Makes a Good Defender

During the episode of Dubs Talk, Green stated that he is the best defender of all time. But as for the reasons why, he said that he looks at the little things when it comes to defense, rather than the normal statistics.

“I think when you look at the things that make a good defender: Reaction time, toughness, being able to see the picture long before it develops, and most importantly, in order to finish a defensive possession, you got to rebound, and I think I rebound well,” Green said.

Warriors fans all understand the value of Green, and he’s determined to help others understand how crucial it is to embrace the right role.