Warriors Draymond Green Rips Memphis Crowd After Flipping the Bird

The Golden State Warriors failed to execute down the stretch, and the series against the Memphis Grizzles is all knotted up at 1-1 heading back to San Francisco.

However, the Dubs did not just suffer the loss. Their key defensive wing Gary Payton II broke his left wrist during a dangerous play by Grizzles’ Dillon Brooks.

Within seconds after the Payton II injury, Jaren Jackson Jr. elbowed Draymond Green in the face. Coming off the heels of Draymond Green’s own Flagrant 2 ejection, many saw this as the Grizzles trying to retaliate.

Draymond went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face pic.twitter.com/RI4GQH9vwV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Green’s left eye was bloody and he had to run back to the locker room to get stitched up. As he ran back to the locker room, he was greeted with cheers from the opposing crowd, which prompted the bombastic forward to double flip the bird.

Draymond Green keeping it classy on the way to the locker room in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/2V8ZmwkJYG — Beale Street Bears (@BealeStBearsFS) May 4, 2022

Green Has Words for Grizzly Fans After Game

Green’s postgame conference lasted under two and a half minutes, something that is unordinary for the normally verbose All-Star. Obviously upset with the loss, he kept his answers short with only one or two words for a majority of the questions. However, the most he said was when asked about his actions to flip the crowd off.

“If you’re going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye and face with [blood] running down, you should get flipped off,” Green says with disgust.

The forward is likely looking at a fine, but he could care less. He explained how it was well worth it, considering he makes upwards of $24 million this season.

“I’ll take the fine, I’ll do an appearance to make up the money. It felt really good to flip them off.”

Draymond on his exchange with Grizzlies fans: “You’re going to boo somebody who got elbowed in the eye … you should get flipped off” pic.twitter.com/CsCJ2t6t8G — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Over the years, players have been more open to clap back at fans in arenas now. This was not the case back in the day, but players seem to have gotten tired of dealing with trolls in person.

Draymond Green Needed 7-10 Stitches: Report

Green played the majority of the game with a swollen right eye. He suffered a deep laceration under the eye that drew so much blood out.

According to NBA journalist Landon Buford, approximately seven to ten stitches were needed to patch the cut up when he left to the locker room.

Green finished the game with his usual nice rounded stat line of 6 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists. After Jaren Jackson Jr. blew up for a playoff career high of 33 points and 6-for-9 shooting from three in Game 1, Green shut him down to the tune of 3-of-14 shooting in Game 2.

The Dubs managed to win the rebounding battle again with an edge of 52 to 47. Steven Adams of the Grizzles has not played in the first two games, and it will be interesting to see if he gets some playing time on the court, since he brings a different interior dynamic that the Warriors have not seen yet in the series. Adams led the league in offensive rebounds at 349 during the regular season, with a significant margin of 56 against the No. 2 player.