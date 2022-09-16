Warriors Star Draymond Green Sounds Off on Coach

For the past decade, the Golden State Warriors have built one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA. They’ve managed to transcend eras, but Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have been there through it all.

All three have become dominant winners at the NBA level, but their success travels all the way back to college. Curry and Thompson went to relatively smaller schools in Davidson and Washington State, but Green attended Michigan State.

During a recent interview on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Green spoke with his former college coach, Tom Izzo. Green mentioned that he lost some of his competitive fire a couple of seasons ago and credited Izzo for helping him learn to keep his intensity up.

“I lost some fire a couple years ago, but the real ones get it back — and then win championships,” Green stated. “Coach Izzo has done that over and over and over again.”

Mateen Cleaves on Tom Izzo's greatness, building MSU basketball & his journey | Draymond Green Show Mateen Cleaves joins ‘The Draymond Green Show’ to discuss why he chose Michigan State over Michigan, what it was like building the program up with Coach Tom Izzo, how his tough times have helped shape him, his bond with his family, and more. Bet with us at FanDuel Sportsbook: fanduel.com/volume Download the full podcast here:… 2022-09-15T14:00:09Z

The Warriors legend spent four years with Izzo and the Spartans, and he noted that he learned a lot in those years. He doubled down on the idea that Michigan State taught him to rekindle the fire when necessary.

Green on Rekindling Fire: ‘That’s the Test’

Throughout the course of his career, Green has become well-known for his energy, and he credited the Spartans for this. Green sounded off on being able to get the fire back after losing it.

“I think we all go through those times where you may lose a little bit of that fire, throughout the course of the journey, on the way to greatness,” Green said. “Sometimes you can lose a little bit of that fire. But the real ones get it back. That’s the test.”

“This dude is chasing success for me harder than I’m chasing success”@Money23Green and @Mateen_Cleaves break down what makes Tom Izzo so special pic.twitter.com/6Bqbn0uq3J — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) September 15, 2022

As far as Izzo, Green stated that “as hungry as he’s been since I’ve been here.” During Green’s four years with Michigan State, he appeared in 145 games. He averaged 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.9 assists on 46.7% shooting from the field and 36.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

And while Green always loves to play with a ton of energy, the Warriors could potentially choose to save him for the postseason.

Warriors Could Save Green for Playoffs

Last year, Green dealt with an injury for a large part of the season. He came back in time for the playoffs, but he wasn’t quite the same. Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area noted that the team could potentially choose to keep him rested throughout the regular season.

“Since taking over in the starting lineup, Green has averaged 31.8 minutes per game the last eight seasons. He shouldn’t be pushing past 30 too often.

“Steve Kerr and the Warriors know when they need their defensive star and point-forward the most — the playoffs. The Warriors’ core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green are all going to have to start taking a step back in playing time to preserve themselves, but when it’s go-time for Green, he’ll be out to prove himself,” Johnson wrote on September 14.

But whether or not they decide to rest him or not, thanks to Izzo, Green will always be able to re-spark the fire he plays with.