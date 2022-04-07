Draymond Green Sounds Off on Former MVP’s Plea for Warriors

Legends are made when it counts the most, and that is what every great player dreams about in the NBA playoffs. Kevin Durant went to the Golden State Warriors with the clear intent to cement his legacy with multiple titles, something he has failed to do elsewhere. However, even after Durant led the Warriors for two titles, and two Finals MVP, critics have labeled him as a hired mercenary.

It’s been three years since, but it appears like this is still a hot debate as to just how vital Durant’s time with the Warriors really was. When Durant spoke with The Ringer’s Logan Murdock recently, he said without a doubt that his jersey should be retired with the Oklahoma City…and the Warriors.

Warriors Hall of Famer Chris Mullin signed off on Durant’s sentiment with a ringing endorsement. He points out how Durant was willing to risk injury to help the Dubs win a third straight title during the 2018-19 season—Durant ultimately tore Achilles.

The numbers speak for themselves. It seems like the hesitancy to give Durant the respect he seeks is largely due to joining a team that was already built to win the title. The combination of Durant’s elite skillset and the supernova shooting of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson just made it unfair for the rest of the league to deal with.

Green Does Not Even Think This Is Worth a Discussion

While Mullin may have backed up Durant’s claim in a professional manner, Draymond Green had other ideas. In typical Green fashion, he chastised anyone for even trying to have a discussion about it.

“I’m upset at KD for even talking about it. What KD brought to this franchise, I’m not even going to talk about that or discuss that,” Green explained to the 95.7 The Game’s Maggie and Perloff show on April 6. “Some things are just a given, and you leave them right where they are — and that’s one of them… I don’t really need to beat a dead horse. Durant getting his jersey retired — is that even a discussion? Is that a realistic thing?

Is KD not getting his jersey retired in Golden State even a possibility? I don’t think so, and I don’t like to waste my time. And I feel like talking about Durant getting his jersey retired in Golden State is a total waste of my time. This man won two Finals MVPs and two championships. I don’t care if he was here for only those two [three] years. You win two NBA Finals MVPs and two championships, discussion over.”

Could Dubs Have Won Those Two Titles Without Durant?

This is the $164 million-dollar (Durant’s total salary with the Dubs) question that we will never know. The Dubs would probably have bought back Harrison Barnes to reprise his role as the three and D component to the Dubs free flowing offense.

Golden State did finish the prior season (2015–16) with a 73-9 record, but ran out of gas at the end to finish the final hurdle of a championship. The Warriors were dominant, but then again, the Durant led Oklahoma City Thunder held a 3-1 lead against the Warriors in the conference finals before blowing that.

This is certainly an interesting debate, since Durant’s addition to the Warriors undoubtedly messed up the competitive balance of the league. Only injuries were the reason the Dubs three-peat aspirations were derailed.