Warrior Draymond Green’s Revealing Story Sparks Drama With Klay Thompson

Draymond Green is sparking some drama with a Golden State Warriors teammate after sharing a revealing story.

With the Warriors sent home short of the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, Green has more time for side endeavors, including serving as an analyst for TNT’s playoff coverage and popping into Bleacher Report for a question and answer session with fans. The platform gave Green a chance to tell a funny story about a crazy night out with Klay Thompson, one that Green’s teammate has vehemently denied.

Green Recalls Incident

In his Bleacher Report session, Green opened up about a favorite memory with Thompson, a crazy night out in Miami when he said that Klay had a bit too much to drink. As Green recalled, Thompson had something of a mishap and came up with a tall tale for his teammates about what happened.

“In a hotel in Miami, he ran into a wall and busted his eye open with stitches,” Green wrote, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He tried to lie to us and get his friend to lie and say he got into a fight at the club. When you’re leaving the club in Miami, you’re not always sober and he tried to tell us he got into a fight.”

As the report noted, the story captured some viral attention among Warriors fans, and some pushback from Thompson himself. The Splash Brother insisted that there was nothing fabricated about his story, saying he didn’t know where Green got the idea for his perceived version of events.

“Whaaaaat is this ??” Thompson replied to a post by WarriorsTalk that highlighted Green’s story. “First off, I don’t lie. Secondly I’d never lie about getting into a fight. That’s ridiculous. Idk what Dray talking about fr.”

Klay Coming Back

While it doesn’t appear there is any genuine bad blood between the teammates, their social media spat comes after some frustrations over the way their season played out. Thompson has been working to return to the team after having missed the entire 2020-21 season with an Achilles injury, and during rehab he chose to stay in the Bay Area so he could remain close with teammates and be on the sidelines for games.

That led to some frustration for Thompson, who was seen pacing on the sidelines and placing his head in his hands as the season ended with an overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the newly created play-in tournament. After the loss, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area said that Thompson was “furious” with the result.

Green appeared to share the frustration, saying the team still has some work before jumping back into title contention.

“We got a ways to go because we’re not in the playoffs. So we’re far away,” Green said, via USA Today. “Because in order to win a championship, we have to be in the playoffs. So we’re clearly a ways away. A few tweaks here and there, we’re not that far. But right now we’re a ways away because we’re not in the playoffs.”

