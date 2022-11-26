Draymond Green Sounds Off on Teammates Amid Season Turnaround

Sitting at 10-10, the Golden State Warriors are not currently in the playoff (or Play-In) picture in the Western Conference. They have struggled mightily on the road, and their bench unit has failed to live up to expectations.

That being said, they’ve won two games in a row and seven of their last 10 games. Things have taken an upward swing for Golden State, and according to Draymond Green, the Warriors are now “stabilized.”

“I think we have a bunch of things to work on, but we are stabilized,” Green told reporters. “We’re starting to play our brand of basketball on both ends of the floor. Starting to get guys into a groove that we need in the groove in order to win at a high level. So I think we’re starting to figure it out.”

Draymond believes the Warriors now are starting to feel "stabilized" and are figuring things out pic.twitter.com/rdXRW6ldBp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 26, 2022

Through their first ten games of the season, the Warriors were an average offensive team. Their offensive rating ranked 15th in the NBA (112.1). However, their defense was extremely disappointing. They ranked 28th in defensive rating (116.6).

But over their last 10 games, they have started to turn things around. Their offense ranks 11th in the league in offensive rating (113.4), but their defensive rating ranks 14th (110.6).

Warriors Using Green in New Role

Green has been a crucial part of Golden State’s success over the years, and that hasn’t changed this season. He’s been putting together a solid year, and head coach Steve Kerr recently placed him in a new role with the bench unit.

As reported on by Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Green and Andrew Wiggins are spending time with the second unit late in games to help stabilize things.

“That reality has sent coach Steve Kerr searching for the past month, rearranging second-unit combinations on a regular basis,” Slater wrote. “This past week — culminating in the 124-107 blowout of the Clippers on Wednesday night — it seems Kerr has finally landed on a strategy with lasting potential. Draymond Green is now the conductor of a second unit that also includes the scorching Andrew Wiggins, shooting a career high from the field (50.6 percent) and from 3 (43.4 percent).”

The Warriors made what feels like a seismic rotation change. Draymond Green is now leading the second unit. Here is why it’s important (with a detailed Draymond explanation) https://t.co/3KzSN6cXOz — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 24, 2022

So far this season, Green has appeared in 18 of the Warriors’ 20 games. The All-Star forward is averaging 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on 58.5% shooting from the field and 35.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Green Sounds Off on New Role

Throughout his time in Golden State, Green has always been an exceptional leader. He’s taking on that same role within the Warriors’ bench unit, and he said that his job will be to help slow the game down.

“What am I doing?” Green said. “Number one, just trying to slow the unit down. That unit should not play as fast as the first unit. It should be more methodical. It should be more sets. It should be more patterned movements as opposed to random movements and random offense. I think, for me, it’s just trying to slow that unit down and then, number two, most importantly, make sure that unit is defending.”

So, as Golden State continues to work toward improvement, Green will play an extremely important part.