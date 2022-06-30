Warriors’ Draymond Green in Hot Water Over Comment on Steph Curry

Draymond Green has settled plenty of scores since he helped lead the Golden State Warriors to their fourth title in the last eight seasons, but the latest one may be the most bizarre — and most misunderstood.

Green drew controversy this week for some comments on teammate Steph Curry and his scoring abilities after Kevin Durant had joined Golden State. While Green was trying to make a point about Curry’s growth as a player, it came out to many as a shot at the future Hall of Famer.

“The reality is, I don’t think that team wins another championship if Kevin [Durant] doesn’t come,” Green said during an appearance on J.J. Redick’s podcast, “The Old Man and The Three.”

“I personally don’t think at that point Steph Curry had figured out, ‘I’m going to get a bucket whenever I want to,’” Green added. “I don’t think he was capable of that yet. I think he was still growing into that. … We got to a point where we needed to be able to give someone the ball that could just go get a bucket. And Kevin was already there. I don’t think Steph was there yet.”

Green Catches Heat for Comments

Many pushed back against Green’s comments, which they took as a dig at Curry’s offensive abilities at the time Durant joined the Warriors. Nick Wright of “First Things First” accused Green of taking a shot at his teammate in order to stir up drama.

"Draymond said he takes his media & podcast career as seriously as he takes his basketball career. If you want to take it seriously, you have to create some news. That's what he's doing when he said Steph couldn't create his own shot a few years ago." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/z7SXaODkwU — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) June 29, 2022

Analyst Chris Broussard also countered Green’s argument, pointing out that Curry became the league’s first unanimous MVP in the season Green referenced.

“Steph is mature enough to let Draymond’s comments bounce off his back,” Broussard said. “But Draymond’s not making sense. He said Steph couldn’t create his own shot — Steph averaged 30, he was a unanimous MVP that season. It seemed like he was fine.”

Green has certainly not shied away from drama, getting into Twitter beefs with Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies and former player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins in the weeks since the Warriors won the NBA Finals.