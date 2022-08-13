Draymond Green Sounds Off on Arguments With Warriors Co-Stars

It’s no secret that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are close friends. With how dominant the Golden State Warriors have been over the past decade, they were always bound to develop a close bond. They wouldn’t be able to win at such a high level if they weren’t so close, and vice versa.

But just because they’ve been able to remain close all these years doesn’t mean they haven’t had their ups and downs. The team has struggles, and on top of that, their star trio has had its fair share of arguments. Even the closest families fight.

During the latest episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Green revealed what happens when he, Curry, and Thompson fight. To no one’s surprise, Green is usually the first one to raise his voice, but their arguments don’t occur too often.

“Honestly, we haven’t had a ton of arguments because it’s just not kind of how the personalities match up,” Green said on August 11. “I usually do most of the yelling, and most of the time, they’ll usually ignore me to the point where if I’m yelling and then one of them yell back, I’m not gonna get into a screaming match with one of them. So at the point when I say something, and they disagree and say something back, then they said something back, and that’s just is what it is.”

Play

Dray answers fan questions on Steph Curry, LeBron, KD, The New Media & more | Draymond Green Show On a mailbag edition of 'The Draymond Green Show,' Dray answers questions on his favorite jerseys, Carmelo Anthony vs. Kevin Durant, his favorite Steph and Klay moments, who should start a 'New Media' career, players he has trouble guarding, his favorite players to watch, his all-time starting five, and much more. Timeline: 00:00 – Start… 2022-08-11T14:15:02Z

After his initial explanation, Green got into the specifics of what it’s like arguing with both Curry and Thompson.

How Green Aruges With Curry and Thompson

While Green may be the loudest of the bunch, the other two stars do have their breaking points. Green noted that, while the other two may not get heated as much, they’ll still yell back at him every once in a while.

“If it’s in a heated battle, a heat-of-the-moment situation and I’m like ‘Klay stop shooting the ball,’ and he cuss and yell back, then we just keep it pushing, and I run on, and he run on. Or if I say something to Steph and he gets mad and snaps back every two blue moons, then he says something back, and I just run off and go about my day,” Green explained.

The Warriors still have not lost a series where Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have started every game. pic.twitter.com/40S2ZLjgZV — Arturo (@ImJustR2D2) August 7, 2022

Every person and player gets mad at times, and with Green’s personality, it’s easy to imagine that visceral reactions could come out more often than not. However, according to Green, the reason they don’t fight as often as some people may think is because of their personalities.

Warriors Stars’ Personalities Help Cohesiveness

Green’s personality revolves around intensity and constant chatter. And while that is usually directed at the other team, he’s never been afraid to tell his teammates how he feels, too. But Green noted that Curry’s and Thompson’s calm personalities mesh well with him because it allows the trio to get along without much conflict.

“That’s just not how we roll,” Green stated. “So I usually do the majority of the talking most the time. It either leads to us having a conversation and discussing what I think and what they think and how we can figure it out.”

Good thing Curry and Thompson aren’t very angry people, because if they were, who knows where the Warriors would be right now?