Draymond Green Calls Out NBA Over ‘Ridiculous’ Calls

Things are looking up for the Golden State Warriors.

They’ve won three in a row, including their latest win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a road win, which marked only their second road win of the season. Now, they sit at 11-10 on the year, which places them in ninth place in the Western Conference.

However, in the final minutes of the game, both Draymond Green and Stephen Curry earned technical fouls for celebrating on the bench. Green’s came first, and Curry picked his tech up intentionally. After the game, Green called the whole situation “ridiculous.”

“They told me I was at the lane line,” Green said. “I thought I was standing in the corner, so I don’t know. Sucks though. It’s the NBA, man. Your teammates make a good move. I didn’t affect the play, like, there’s no one near me. Sucks. And the fact that that’s going to count. Come on. It’s ridiculous. But whatever. It is what it is.”

By the time Green and Curry earned their technical fouls, the game was all but over, ending in a 137-114 result. That being said, they’ll both have to accept them on their records.

Green dropped a season-high 19 points against the Timberwolves in addition to his four rebounds and 11 assists. He ended the night shooting 6-of-7 from the field, 1-of-2 from three-point land, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

As for Curry, he encroached upon a triple-double. He ended the game with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists on 7-of-17 shooting from the field and 4-of-11 from three-point land.

Curry Sends Message to Teammates

Before their three-game streak, the Warriors had lost three of their last six games, and earlier this season, they went on a five-game losing streak on the road.

Curry recently spoke about how the team is starting to figure things out, and everyone is slowly fitting into their roles.

“We know what we can’t do, in terms of the first, what was it, eight road games and just that pocket of the season where we just couldn’t put a string of games together,” Curry said. “And we have a great opportunity coming up on the road, these two games coming up. But rotations seem a little bit more consistent on a nightly basis. I think, again, it’s all about guys understanding their roles, what they are asked to do, and then getting reps to do those things. We got 10 deep right now, for the most part, and everybody is filling a specific role, playing hard and playing smart and moving in the right direction.”

Green Says Warriors Have ‘Stabilized’

Just as Curry noted, Green echoed the sentiment that the team is turning things around. He said that the Warriors have “stabilized” after a rocky start.

“I think we have a bunch of things to work on, but we are stabilized,” Green told reporters. “We’re starting to play our brand of basketball on both ends of the floor. Starting to get guys into a groove that we need in the groove in order to win at a high level. So I think we’re starting to figure it out.”

So, as the Warriors continue to piece things together, Curry and Green seem to be leading the charge.