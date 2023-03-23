Draymond Green Sounds Off on Stephen Curry After Warriors Beat Mavericks

As the Golden State Warriors enter the final stretch of the regular season, all eyes need to stay directly in front of them. Not on the playoffs, but on the regular season. With how poorly they’ve performed on the road, they can’t afford to look ahead to the playoffs just yet.

Over their last two games, they’ve made some progress, taking down two teams on the road, including a clutch win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. After the game, Draymond Green broke down a huge play he made for Stephen Curry in the final moments of the contest.

“[Usually] people switch to the top side, [but] he switched underneath,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “And I knew Steph would get by his man, so I just sealed him to give him a lane to the rim, and he took it and got the layup.”

Green sealed off a Dallas defender underneath the basket, opening up the land for Curry, who sailed in for an easy bucket. In addition, Curry also broke down the play after the game.

“Maxi Kleber and Draymond are so smart. How teams defend us, they’re going to try to crowd the paint and show bodies,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. ‘Especially like me, Klay [Thompson], [and] JP [Jordan Poole] don’t want to come off our bodies. So, there’s a lot of help. And he got to the right position. Kind of made eye contact. Once I kind of turned the corner, because you’re trying to see the floor, see what your options are. And once he’s looking at me, and I can see his body language, he’s like, ‘Come on. I’m gonna seal it.’ Just a smart play. And the timing was perfect, and I got to the finish.”

Steve Kerr Shows Love to Draymond Green

Green’s impact extends far beyond the box score, including making little plays like the seal he pulled off. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr had high praise for Green.

“We got some key stops,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I thought Draymond was incredible down the stretch defensively. Offensively, he sealed his guy on Steph’s layup with eight seconds left, which was a brilliant play. But I just thought we got key stops when we needed to down the stretch.”

Stephen Curry Praises Jonathan Kuminga

In addition, Jonathan Kuminga played super well against the Mavericks, and after the game, Curry showed serious love to the youngster.

“He’s showing his ability was a two-way guy,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Being comfortable out there, taking on the challenge defensively, and also finding his spots offensively. Cutting. Using his athleticism. He knocked down two threes in the first half, I think. So, just to know he’s just getting more comfortable as time goes on with what we’re asking him to do defensively and him finding his sweet spots in our system. I hope he’s having fun doing it as well because it’s obviously showing up in the statute and helping us win, but it’s also- that eye test says that he looks comfortable out there. So, that means a lot.”