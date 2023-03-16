Draymond Green Issues Statement on Stephen Curry After Warriors Lose to Clippers

As the playoffs rapidly approach, the Golden State Warriors don’t have a lot of room for error. They are fighting to maintain their spot in the playoff race, yet they can’t seem to win games on the road, and that trend continued on Tuesday night.

The Warriors lost to the LA Clippers on the road on Tuesday, wasting a Master Class of a game by Steph Curry. He played extremely well, but the Warriors just couldn’t get it done. After the game, Draymond Green spoke about Curry’s performance and what the rest of the team has to do when he’s on fire as much as he was against the Clippers.

“Yeah, I mean, you try to figure out what it is that you do,” Green said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “If that’s setting a screen, if that’s spacing, give him space. But you also try to stay active, so the defense can’t just go boxes and elbows on him and line everything up. You stay active. Cut, screen, just to keep the defense occupied while he does what he was doing.”

Draymond Green Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Los Angeles Clippers 134-126

Curry was absolutely dominant against the Clippers. The superstar point guard finished the game with 50 points, two rebounds, six assists, and two steals on 20-of-28 shooting from the field and 8-of-14 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Green also touched on what goes through his mind when Curry is on fire.

“I enjoy watching it,” Green said. “I enjoy watching it. Just to be on the court and watch the guy. The level of difficulty. Some of the shots that he’s making, the small gaps that he’s scoring in. I mean, it’s pretty impressive. So, it’s a mixture of trying to do something to help free him up and getting out the way and giving him the space that he needs.”

Draymond Green on Stephen Curry’s Trash Talk

In the Warriors’ recent win over the Phoenix Suns, Curry talked trash to Chris Paul, stating that “this ain’t 2014 no more.” After the game, Green explained the situation.

“Steph had [Paul] below the break; he hit him with a couple of moves and got an amazing and-1,” Green said on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.” “And if you read his lips, he got up and he said, ‘This ain’t 2014 no more.’ And I appreciated the bar by Steph Curry because you gotta dig into that comment. That’s pretty much saying that ‘the last time you were better than me since 2014.’ That was nine years ago. Like this haven’t been a debate since 2014. Nine years ago? That’s almost a decade. That’s a bar. So I just hope that those that enjoy that part of the game, which I do, that you appreciated that bar.”

"The last time you were better than me was 2014" —@Money23Green digs into @StephenCurry30's trash talk to Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/72JOeOjLwp — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 14, 2023

Warriors Receive Brutal Andrew Wiggins Update

In other, less fun news, the Warriors recently received an unfortunate update regarding Andrew Wiggins‘ absence. According to Fox Sports’ Collin Cowherd, Wiggins may not return at all this season.

“I was told last night Andrew Wiggins likely doesn’t return for the season,” Cowherd said on the March 15 edition of The Herd. “It’s not 100%, but the Warriors have come to terms with that.”