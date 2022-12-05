Draymond Green Picks LeBron James Over Star Warriors Teammate

It’s been a weird season for the Golden State Warriors. They’ve turned things around after a slow start to the year, and now, there are some different types of stories floating around. Instead of their subpar bench and Klay Thompson’s struggles, Draymond Green made headlines for another reason.

On a recent edition of the Throwing Bones podcast, Green was asked about his top five players in NBA history. His placed his teammate, Stephen Curry, on the list, alongside LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal.

“My top five is LJ number one, MJ number two, Kob number three, Steph number four, and Shaq number five,” Green said. “Bron started in ’03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA, no matter what the game did.”

Curry is fresh off of his first-ever Finals MVP, which he won after the Warriors took home the 2022 NBA title. He’s now won four championships, made eight All-Star teams, been named to eight All-NBA teams, and was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team.

And so far this year, he’s been putting up some of the best numbers of his career, all at the age of 34 years old. He has appeared in 22 of the Warriors’ 24 games thus far, playing 34.6 minutes per contest. The superstar point guard is averaging 30.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 51.1% shooting from the field and 44.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Curry’s Workout Makes Others Sick

The Warriors point guard didn’t get to where he’s at by slacking off and just following the norm. He worked harder than those around him and was rewarded with championships and accolades. But his workouts and routines aren’t for everybody.

According to Curry’s trainer Brandon Payne, there was a current NBA player who attempted his workouts and ended up vomiting afterward.

“We’ve had a player who’s still in the NBA go through the first five minutes, sat down on the floor beside the door for about 30 seconds and went outside and threw up and was done,” Payne revealed on the Basketball Illuminati podcast. “It was a good player, too.”

There was no confirmation as to who the player was, but the mere fact that another NBA star threw up while trying to copy Curry is shocking enough.

Explanation of Curry’s Workouts

Payne went on to explain a bit of Curry’s routine during workouts. He said that they never focus on one area of the court and instead mix things up from different ranges.

“We never do anything from one range,” Payne said. “We’ve done alternating range form shooting, which for us, is deep twos and semi-deep threes, we work in that range. We immediately go corner-to-corner, we start running and you run for four shots at a time. Then when we have two guys going, you shoot four shots corner-to-corner but we’re playing until the first guy hits 12. Well, if you’re not making a lot of shots, there’s a lot of running involved. It’s corner-to-corner then it’s free throws, then it’s something off the dribble.”

It’s not easy to be like Curry, but according to Green, if you can be, you’ll be a top-five player of all time.