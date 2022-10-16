Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Ditch Draymond Green After Drama

The Golden State Warriors just made some huge decisions. They inked Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to massive, four-year extensions, meaning they will be on the team through the 2026-27 season (even though Wiggins has a player option in the final year).

And while that may bode well for the future of the franchise, it also leaves them with some unanswered questions surrounding star forward Draymond Green. He has a player option for next year which he is widely expected to decline.

In turn, the Warriors could choose to move Green next summer in a sign-and-trade. If they plan to move on from him, getting something in return should be a top priority (unless they want to treat this year like “The Last Dance”). One team that stands out as a potential trade partner is the Denver Nuggets.

Here’s the full outline of a potential trade proposal:

Nuggets receive: Green, Donte DiVincenzo

Warriors receive: Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Denver seems ready to take the next leap and enter the pool of title contenders, especially with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. returning from injuries this season. However, if they want to elevate themselves to another level, adding a bonafide winner could help with that.

The Nuggets were suggested as a potential landing spot for Green by Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype.

Why Nuggets Could Be Interested

At first glance, it could seem a bit backward for the Nuggets to trade a younger player for someone like Green, who is entering the back end of his career. Gozlan noted that possibility but also mentioned that Green would raise their title odds for the next few years.

“The Warriors probably wouldn’t be fond of the idea of letting the Nuggets pair Green with Nikola Jokic,” Gozlan wrote. “However, Aaron Gordon is another solid younger replacement for Green who could fit in nicely with the Warriors system. Gordon already fits in extremely well with the Nuggets and still has room to grow, which could make them decline such a swap if offered. Still, adding Green could raise their title odds for at least this season and the next.”

Warriors’ ring-night had a "significant" impact on decision to not suspend Draymond Green, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/ZuogRqqGgd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 13, 2022

Pairing Green with a big man like Jokic would make for a devastating and versatile frontcourt. Both can pass at an elite level, and the defense of Green would complement Jokic’s offense beautifully, especially with shooters like Murray and Porter Jr. around them.

As for the Warriors, they would also be getting some value back.

Why Warriors Would Be Interested

If the Warriors are intent on letting Green walk, this could be one of the more intriguing packages. Gordon isn’t the same player as Green, but he could play a similar role, especially as the team’s core continues to get older.

Caldwell-Pope would fit right in as well as a top-notch 3&D player, but if Golden State is worried about clearing cap space, they could always reroute him to another team if necessary.

This deal is mainly about sending Green out and landing his replacement in Gordon. If the Nuggets show interest, this is definitely a deal that could help the Warriors’ future outlook.