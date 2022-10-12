Warriors’ Draymond Green’s Impact in 3 Trade Destinations: Sources

It’s been a rough week for the Golden State Warriors.

After a solid offseason and a great start to the preseason in Japan, they were hit with a very tough situation. Draymond Green got into an altercation with Jordan Poole at practice, but the situation was made ten times worse by the fact that the video was leaked to the public.

Green was seen punching Poole in the face, knocking him to the ground. Since then, Green has apologized publicly, and the team has announced that he would be fined for his actions and re-join the team on Thursday. But what does that mean for his future?

Well, sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports said that it seems unlikely that the team trades him. This is especially true considering the fact that he likely wouldn’t have the same impact elsewhere. That being said, in the course of explaining that, he mentioned three teams that would potentially be interested.

“Draymond can be Draymond when he is playing with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Poole, guys who can score,” one Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “But put him on Portland or even a team like Memphis or New Orleans, and the impact is going to be different. He makes the Warriors a championship team, but that is not going to be the case for a lot of other teams. Now, you factor in this latest incident, and I’d think they would have trouble finding a market.”

The Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans were floated as potential landing spots, but the source questioned whether or not Green would be as impactful. Portland has been trying to win with Damian Lillard for years, Memphis seems on the cusp of something special, and New Orleans has been looking to add veteran talent around their young core recently.

As for the Detroit Pistons, another team Green has been linked to in the past, the executive doubts the fit work there, either.

Exec Shuts Down Green-to-Detroit Buzz

The obvious link between Green and the Pistons is the fact that he grew up in Saginaw, Michigan. He was a Pistons fan as a kid and idolized Ben Wallace. So when the contract discussions began turning into rumors earlier this summer, he was immediately linked to Detroit.

However, the executive doesn’t think that a rebuilding team like the Pistons should actually have an interest in Green, who would be 33 at the time of a hypothetical signing.

“Detroit is rebuilding,” the East executive said. “Draymond will be 33 next summer. You would like to bring him in as a culture guy, a guy who is going to toughen you up but the (Poole) video, man, you have to ask, how much tough culture is too much? And do you want to go out and get a guy who is on the downside of his career like that? If you want to trade for a guy like him, you have to make sure you get it right.”

And, with all that being said, the executive also explained that the likelihood of Golden State trading Green is very low.

Warriors Unlikely to Trade Green: Sources

While it’s not impossible, the executive said that Golden State is very unlikely to trade Green, primarily because it would upset Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“It would send a tough message to Steph and Klay,” the exec said. “To an extent, you want to keep those guys happy even if Draymond can be a headache for you, and they would not be happy about trading him.”

The Warriors have some very tough contract decisions to make over the next couple of seasons, and this Green incident only adds to the drama.