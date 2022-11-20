Warriors Star Draymond Green Linked to Rival as ‘Realistic’ Trade Target: Sources

Any time a team struggles, there will be trade speculation, and the Golden State Warriors are not an exception to the rule. Through 16 games, they are 7-9, including 0-8 on the road this season. In turn, there have been some trade rumblings.

Draymond Green is a name commonly brought up due to his recent issues with the team (and Jordan Poole), and according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there’s one team, a division rival, that makes the most sense for him in a trade.

“The [LA] Clippers, they have the contracts and the pieces to make that work,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “They might be the most realistic team just because they’re all in on this season, and trading for Draymond is like a championship-or-bust kind of thing. The Warriors could get back something like Norman Powell and Marcus Morris for Draymond and another player to fill out the salaries. Could help both teams, really.”

Draymond Green is just an all-time-great help defender. pic.twitter.com/PIg5wAVHpd — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) November 19, 2022

LA has dealt with some injury issues to start the season, and they currently sit at 9-7, which is good for ninth in the West. Adding Green to the mix could help improve their defense and give their squad a better championship edge.

So far this season, Green has appeared in 15 of the Warriors’ 16 games, playing 30.1 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 56.7% shooting from the field and 31.3% shooting from three-point range.

Warriors Unlikely to Trade Green

While dealing Green could become an option if the Warriors get desperate, or if it becomes clear that he won’t re-sign with the team, the executive told Deveney that it doesn’t seem like they’ll be trading him this year.

“Plans, no. I would not say they’re planning on trading Draymond or shopping him, but I think they have prepared for it if they feel that is what they need to do,” the exec told Deveney. “If they need to do something like that to make a bigger deal happen. Or if they don’t get things turned around completely. But there are only a handful of teams that could really absorb Draymond, that would bring him into their culture and not be afraid of it.”

Draymond Green- The Best Hands In The Business! 🔒 pic.twitter.com/f3JmNlPODr — ²³ (@PlayoffDraymond) November 18, 2022

Trading Green would see the Warriors split up their championship core, which has won four titles over the past eight seasons and has been together since the 2012-13 season.

2 Other Teams Listed as Possible Destinations

The West executive said that the Clippers would be the most realistic landing spot, but he also said that the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns would be good fits, regardless of interest.

“Boston would be one, but it is hard to see any interest there,” said the exec. “Phoenix. He could go there and either be a huge success, or it would be a disaster. They could use some of his toughness, but he might wind up upsetting too many of his own guys there.”

The Celtics and Suns are both in the title hunt this season, and adding Green to the mix would give them a boost. It seems unlikely that either team would have the assets required to entice the Warriors, but if Golden State eventually decides to make a move, nothing can be counted out.