Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Deal Draymond Green for 3 Players

The Golden State Warriors have been a great team at Chase Center. They’re 6-1 at home. Unfortunately, they have yet to win a road game, leading to a 6-8 overall record. The biggest of all their issues seems to be their bench unit.

Well, what if they could strengthen their bench while simultaneously ending all of the contract speculation revolving around Draymond Green? A three-team deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz could provide a solution.

Here’s the outline of the proposed deal:

Warriors receive: Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk

Lakers receive: Green, Mike Conley

Jazz receive: Russell Westbrook, James Wiseman, 2027 1st-Round Pick (via LAL), 2029 1st-Round Pick (via LAL)

*The Lakers would need to send the Warriors an asset for the trade to go through. It would likely be a heavily-protected second that would never convey.

The clear roadblock to this potential trade is the Lakers’ unwillingness to trade both of their available first-round picks, but if they got back Green and Conley in the deal, it could sway them. That’s a better package than most of the ones that have been on the market for Westbrook.

Giving up Green would be a drastic step for the Warriors, but in return, they’d get a great new bench unit. Jordan Poole could step into the starting lineup, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins could bump up a position each, and then their bench would feature Clarkson, Beasley, Olynyk, Kuminga, and DiVincenzo.

Warriors Stars ‘On Board’ With Moving Green

For the Warriors, the biggest question mark with this trade would be whether or not Stephen Curry and Thompson would agree to it. They’ve seen themselves and Green as a package deal in the past, but with his actions from earlier this year, that may not be the case anymore.

The duality of Draymond Green 😅 (via davebeachy/IG) pic.twitter.com/6wBHRRri0A — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2022

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, they could be “on board” with moving on from Green.

“If Draymond had been a good soldier all the way, maybe they plan to work it out with him. But everything that happened gave them the opening to move on from him, and the other guys are going to be OK with it,” the executive told Heavy Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney. “Individually, I am not sure anyone would say Steph or Klay is fed up or anything, but the organization is more in a position to move on from him, and you have to think that would not be the case if they did not think Steph and Klay were on board.”

Green-Lakers Connection Could Be Crucial

While the Lakers have been hesitant to trade both of their firsts for the past few months, adding Green could entice them. LeBron James and Green are very close friends, and according to another source who spoke with Deveney, it seems like they want to team up on the Lakers.

“The Lakers don’t have anything real they can give back to the Warriors in any kind of trade,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “You’d have to build it around, what, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker? Or Kendrick Nunn? So, the only thing the Lakers could get to Golden State that might be worth it is the two picks they have — send out all those guys plus the picks in 2027 and 2029. They like Draymond, LeBron wants Draymond, Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years. But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway.”

If the Jazz decide that they want to tank, this deal could benefit all parties involved.