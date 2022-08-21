Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Deal Draymond Green to East Powerhouse

The Golden State Warriors may be coming off of their fourth title run in the last eight NBA seasons, but they have some franchise-altering decisions to make next offseason. Some of their core players will be due extensions, and it’s likely that they won’t be able to pay everybody as they have in the past.

Draymond Green has already expressed his desire to earn close to max money on his next contract, and if that’s the case, Golden State may not be able to pay him, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson. In turn, he could end up being the odd man out.

On a recent edition of the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast, Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, and Tim Bontemps of ESPN speculated that Green might even opt out of his contract next summer and head into free agency. This could lead to the Warriors exploring sign-and-trade scenarios.

If they do look into signing and trading Green, this three-team deal with the Miami Heat and Utah Jazz could make some sense. Here’s the full outline of the proposed trade:

Warriors receive: Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo, 2027 1st-Round Pick (via MIA)

Heat receive: Green

Jazz receive: Duncan Robinson, 2029 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected via MIA)

All three teams would be getting some value back in this deal, but again, this would only have to happen if Green opts out next summer, which is a real possibility.

Green Could Opt Out of Contract

Windhorst and Bomptemps discussed the Warriors’ potential financial issues at length during the podcast, and when the topic of Green came up, they were hesitant to commit to an opinion. That being said, both believe that he could potentially decline his player option and enter free agency next summer.

“Do we think Draymond is opting out of that money though?” Windhorst asked.

“I wouldn’t rule that out,” MacMahon responded.

“I wouldn’t rule that out either,” Bontemps agreed.

“He’s certainly gonna posture that he’s gonna do that,” Windhorst explained.

“I’m not saying he will or won’t,” Bontemps added. “But I’d say that [it’s] possible.”

There’s no guarantee that Green declines his player option, but doing so would likely help him secure more long-term money. And with the Heat, he would still have a chance to win.

Why Green Trade Makes Sense

For Miami, this deal would be solidifying their star core of Green, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, and (probably) Tyler Herro. Green’s defensive presence would fit in beautifully with the Heat and his personality fits Heat Culture to a tee.

Golden State would be getting back two quality players in Oladipo and Martin while also shedding close to $20 million in salary, and in turn, paying less in the tax. At least, that’s if the Heat give Green the contract he’ll be looking for, which they would in this proposed sign-and-trade. The Warriors would also net a first-rounder since Miami would need their cooperation.

And as for the Jazz, they would only get involved because the Heat would send them a first to take on Robinson’s contract.

All-in-all, this deal wouldn’t be ideal for the Warriors, but if Green opts out in search of securing the bag, this deal would help Golden State save some money while still getting decent assets in return.