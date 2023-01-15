Trae Young Issues Strong Rebuttal to Warriors Star Draymond Green

Not only have the Golden State Warriors established themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the NBA, but the trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson has also done just that. The trio is arguably the best ever.

Their success as a team is only rivaled by their success as individuals. Curry has created a massive brand, Thompson is one of the most beloved athletes in the game, and Green is slowly building a media empire. In a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Green sounded off on Trae Young’s status as a villain, but Young disagreed with him, responding on Instagram.

“Love hearing Dray… but can respectfully disagree on how “I think” about my situation.. Someday people will heat my whole side & how “I THINK” about everything. Great listen tho,” Young wrote on Instagram.

Trae Young responds to Draymond's comments to @TaylorRooks about playing a "villain role" (via @TheTraeYoung) pic.twitter.com/146od4mwXa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2023

Green has played the part of “the villain” in the NBA throughout the course of his entire career. From being hated by opposing fans to getting suspended in the NBA Finals to having Warriors fans turn against him after punching Jordan Poole, Green has dealt with scrutiny for a long, long time.

His original comments discussed how he doesn’t think Young should go down that path.

“I’m a big fan of Trae Young,” Green told Rooks. “He’s talented as hell, underdog, small, all of that. But because of his stature, you’re going to want to like him before you want to hate him. And I personally think Trae has, in his mind, has taken on this villain role. And he’s bought into it and he’s dove head-first (into it). He’s good enough to take it on and still play well and still be Trae Young and still be an All-Star and be fine. But I personally think it’s the wrong approach.”

Play

Draymond Green Talks Warriors Future, His Relationship with Jordan Poole and More with Taylor Rooks Draymond Green sat down with Taylor Rooks to discuss Warriors dynasty, his relationship with Jordan Poole and more Watch the full interview now 🍿 (@statefarm) 0:00 – Intro 0:33 – Draymond on what it means to be a dynasty 1:38 – When did Draymond know it was a dynasty? 2:52 – Draymond reflects on first… 2023-01-13T21:54:36Z

His main reason? “Being a villain ain’t fun. You only get so much out of shutting someone up. How many times are you going to shut them up? Then what? They still hate you, you’re still looked at as the villain,” said Green.

Trae Young Sounds Off on Klay Thompson

The Warriors recently bested Young’s Atlanta Hawks in an overtime thriller. Kevon Looney nailed a game-winning layup, but it was Klay Thompson who stole the show, pouring in a season-high 54 points. After the game, Young praised Thompson.

“Klay did what he’s done his whole career. He got hot,” Young said. “And they got too far ahead in the first half for us to really fight back and take a big enough lead that you need to beat this type of team at home. I think we did a really good job in the second half, fighting out way back into it and making it a game, but that first half really hurt us.”

Trae Young Explains Impact of Stephen Curry

And just to round out the trio, Young has also made his thoughts on Curry known in the past. Over the summer, Young told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports that Curry has set the standard of excellence that he wants to meet.

“Yeah, I mean, it was just as fine as when he [Curry] won his first one by himself with KT [Thompson], and I was in middle school and high school back then, so I remember being a kid watching him back then, and just being a fan then, and now. I mean, being in the league, going against him, I think our games are different, but they’re similar in certain areas, and I definitely want to be a champion, so he’s set the standard,” Young said.