Draymond Green Issues Fiery Statement to Grizzlies After Tough Warriors Loss

This season has been full of ups and downs for the Golden State Warriors. And amidst all the chaos, there has been ongoing drama between them and the Memphis Grizzlies. More specifically, in recent days, Dillon Brooks and Draymond Green have gone back and forth on social media.

Golden State and Memphis played each other on Thursday night, with the Grizzlies earning a win despite being without Ja Morant. After the game, Green was asked about the back-and-forth between him and Brooks.

“No, it’s expected,” Green said of the fire between the two teams when they play each other via NBA Interviews. “Teams have been getting up for us for years and talk like they can beat you, and then not. That doesn’t create a rivalry. Rivalries are created by, you win, I win. And clearly, we’ve won four times, and I think their organization has zero championships. So I can’t consider that a rivalry.”

Play

Draymond Green Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Memphis Grizzlies 131-110 Draymond Green Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Memphis Grizzlies 131-110 2023-03-10T03:41:21Z

Brooks and Green got into a little non-scuffle during the game. After a bucket, Brooks stood in Green’s face, with neither party willing to move off of their spot.

Green also made sure to emphasize the fact that games don’t mean much in March, insinuating that only postseason games matter.

“I mean, anybody can win in March,” said Green. “Anybody can win in March. What’s that mean? I have a hard time getting out of my bed in March. What does a game in March mean?”

While he didn’t lead his team in scoring, Brooks still had a solid game. He ended the night with 14 points, four rebounds, and six assists on 6-of-15 shooting from the field and 1-of-7 shooting from deep.

Meanwhile, Green put up 16 points, five rebounds, and seven assists on 5-of-9 shooting overall and 0-of-1 shooting from deep.

Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message to Warriors

After the Warriors’ recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stephen Curry stressed the importance of treating every game from here on out like a playoff game.

“The fact that we are not in a safe enough spot to do that,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “You just got to look at the standings and keep it real. We have some tough opponents coming up, so [it’s] just a matter of, what we did on the road while me and Wiggs and GP [Gary Payton II] are out. I mean, they won five games in a row. Because you can rally around being short-handed, and the guys played amazing. When we come back on the road, those same principles apply because it’s way harder to do it away from Chase [Center], and we obviously haven’t shown that we can do that. And like I said, we’re not in a safe spot in terms of the standings or where we’re at, or just the vibe around how we’re playing. So, we got to keep repeating that until you’re blue in the face until you actually do it.”

Play

Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Oklahoma City Thunder 137-128 Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Oklahoma City Thunder 137-128 2023-03-08T04:49:58Z

Steph, Klay, Draymond Causing Issues

According to Matt Steinmetz of 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru,” Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green have been causing issues behind the scenes.

“But we’ve gotten to the point where it’s like, Steph, Draymond, and Klay Thompson, like, they’ve become hard to play with,” Steinmetz said. “It’s hard to play with them, because they’re so demanding. And they’re so, I’ll say it, judgmental. And you know what they also have been? They’ve been exclusive this year. That’s what their championship veterans have been. They have been exclusive. They have not included the young players like great leaders would. They put up a line between themselves and the young players, as opposed to acknowledging their young players and trying to help them. Instead, it feels like they are saying, ‘We can’t play with these guys. You want us to play with these guys? You can not win.’”