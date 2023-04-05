Draymond Green Makes Bold Claim About Warriors Dynasty Amid Huge NBA Changes

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took to his podcast Tuesday to voice his frustrations with the NBA’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Green went on a rant, saying that the new financial rules will essentially eliminate future dynasties, making the Warriors the last of their kind.

“Quite frankly with this new CBA, dynasties are over,” Green said on the April 4 edition of “The Draymond Green Show.” “There will not be a dynasty. So you all complained about the Golden State Warriors. ‘Oh man, KD came to the Warriors and blah, blah, blah.’ You don’t have to deal with that anymore. But you’ll also lose a huge part of the game, a huge part of sports, which is dynasties being built. So, hey, we the last dynasty. I can’t complain about that. I mean, it’s ridiculous, don’t get me wrong. You’ll always remember us because we’re the last dynasty you’ll be able to speak of because of the way this salary cap is set up. No way the Warriors should be punished like a team that has went out and got players.”

Play

Dray says new CBA is “ridiculous," reacts to Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark | Draymond Green Show Draymond Green discusses the things he likes and doesn't like from the reported new NBA CBA, how the regular season is coming down to the wire for teams like the Warriors, Lakers, Clippers, Pelicans, Timberwolves, Thunder, and more. Plus, he gives his reaction to the media discourse around Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and the women’s… 2023-04-04T22:00:09Z

The NBA Players Association announced Saturday that they’d come to a tentative agreement with the league on a new seven-year-deal.

“The Athletic’s” Shams Charania reported that the agreement included several changes, headlined by the following:

Players must play at least 65 games to be eligible for major individual league awards such as MVP.

Prize money for the championship team of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, beginning in 2023-24 season, will be $500,000 per player.

NBA players will no longer be penalized for using marijuana under the agreement as it has been removed from the drug testing program.

Veteran extension limits will increase from 120 percent to 140 percent, which will add flexibility and have significant effects quickly. Under the current CBA, teams and players can only increase the player’s salary by 120 percent in the first new year of the extension unless that player qualifies as a designated player/rookie or makes well below the league’s average salary.

The new CBA will also add a second tax apron that, when reached, will eliminate a team’s taxpayer mid-level exception, and give teams a third two-way contract via cap exception.

Stephen Curry Welcomes Andrew Wiggins Back to Warriors

If what Green hypothesized comes true, then Stephen Curry will have been the face of the league’s final dynasty. Curry has always been viewed as one of the leaders on the Warriors’ many dominant teams.

He displayed some of that leadership on Tuesday, welcoming Andrew Wiggins back to the team, after nearly two months away.

“He’s one of us,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area, after the 136-125 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. “We talked about the whole time, that when he came back it’d be the right time. Considering everything he’s been through. We love his presence, the Wiggs’ smile, just having him in the locker room is big. We haven’t gotten to see him on the court as much, but it was great to have him back, to say the least.”

Steph shares what it means to have Wiggs back in the building pic.twitter.com/U8ppK0Tuf4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2023

Jordan Poole is Glad to Have Andrew Wiggins Back With Warriors

Jordan Poole also had some welcoming words for the former No. 1 overall pick, after Wiggins sat with the Dubs on their bench against OKC.

“I’m glad he took the time that he needed,” Poole said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’re welcoming him back with open arms. Really excite. Good energy. Positive energy to have him back. He just is such a bright light and has such an amazing spirit. It’s just dope to be around him, and it’s definitely good to have him back in the locker room.”