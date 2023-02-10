Draymond Green Sounds Off on James Wiseman After Warriors Trade

The Golden State Warriors were active at the trade deadline this year, shipping out James Wiseman in a multi-team deal that also saw them land Gary Payton II. With the trade, the Warriors gain a great depth piece that was a part of their championship run last season.

Meanwhile, Wiseman will get a chance to earn more reps in a new environment. During the latest edition of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Warriors star Draymond Green sounded off on Wiseman and what is next for the big man.

“Number one, I want to say, to James Wiseman, man, Jimmy Wise, not an ideal start to your NBA career,” Green said. “I mean, not ideal at all. Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to restart that. And I think that’s such a beautiful thing. I feel like in this trade, James Wiseman gets what he needs, the Warriors got what they need. James Wiseman needs to go somewhere where he can play, where he can get minutes and reps, and he’s not expected to compete at a championship level. And he did that. Or, they did that – it’s happening for him in going to Detroit, where you’re with a bunch of other young guys who [are] going to make a ton of mistakes. And you just get to play through those mistakes and learn through those mistakes, because as we know, in life, experience is life’s greatest teacher. So for James Wiseman to go to a situation where he will have the opportunity to play and play through mistakes. It’s great for him, because he’s super talented, super skilled, but just [hasn’t] had the reps.”

Wiseman failed to make a real impact for the Warriors this year, with the team sending him down to the G League on multiple occasions. Now, as Green stated, Wiseman will have more freedom to show off his skills with the Pistons.

Draymond Green Discusses Kyrie Irving Trade

The Wiseman deal isn’t the first trade Green broke down, however. On an earlier edition of his podcast, Green discussed the Kyrie Irving deal that saw the point guard sent to the Dallas Mavericks. More specifically, Green addressed the rumor that Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai intentionally prevented Irving from being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I am told that they would not trade him to the Lakers, and that is what I call ‘billionaire petty,’” Green said. “That is Joe Tsai saying, ‘Listen, man, that’s where he want[s] to go? I don’t care if they offer the best deal or not. I can be petty too.’ And billionaire petty is a different level of petty, and not many people can compete with billionaire petty.”

Draymond Green Tried to Predict Trade Deadline

In addition, Green also tried to predict the Warriors’ trade deadline plans. He believed that Golden State would stand pat at the deadline, but that was ultimately incorrect.

“If I’m being honest, it feels like one of those deadlines where everyone is expecting everything to go haywire and not much is going to happen (across the league),” Green told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “That’s what I think is going to happen. For me, I’m in this locker room with these guys I play with. We’ve never been a team that moves much at the trade deadline. So I’m not going into this deadline expecting some big moves or something. I don’t know. If it happens, it does. But I’ve been here 11 years and I think we’ve made moves two or three times. We haven’t done much.”