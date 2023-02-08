Draymond Green Goes on ‘Petty’ Rant Over Kyrie Irving Trade Fallout

With the trade deadline less than a day away, things are heating up for both the Golden State Warriors and the rest of the league. The Dallas Mavericks opened up trade season with a massive deal for Kyrie Irving. However, reports came out that the Brooklyn Nets dealt him there in part because team owner Joe Tsai didn’t want him to get his way and land with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During a recent edition of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Warriors star Draymond Green called Tsai “petty” for his seemingly back-handed decision.

“I am told that they would not trade him to the Lakers, and that is what I call ‘billionaire petty,’” Green said. “That is Joe Tsai saying, ‘Listen, man, that’s where he want[s] to go? I don’t care if they offer the best deal or not. I can be petty too.’ And billionaire petty is a different level of petty, and not many people can compete with billionaire petty.”

Tsai and Irving didn’t always see eye-to-eye during their time together in Brooklyn. So, when it came time for Irving to get moved, it seems as though Tsai decided to get the last laugh.

Now, Irving will pair up with Luka Doncic in Dallas, while the Nets received Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. Meanwhile, the Lakers will have to scramble to find other pathways toward improvement ahead of the deadline.

As for the Warriors, their struggles this season could cause them to get active at the deadline, too. Their bench has been rough, as youngsters have failed to live up to expectations. In turn, potential trades could be on the way for a Warriors team looking to turn things around and make a title run.

Warriors Have ‘Painful Decisions’ to Make

Golden State’s front office would undoubtedly like to hang on to their young players and continue to develop them, but if they want to give Stephen Curry his best shot at winning another championship, they might have to part ways with some of them. According to David Thorpe of True Hoop, the team has some “painful decisions” to make ahead of the trade deadline.

“There’s an argument, of course, for the Warriors to exercise patience through the postseason,” Thorpe wrote. “Don’t forget that their starting five from last June—Curry, [Klay] Thompson, [Andrew] Wiggins, Green, Looney—has the second-best net rating among all starting lineups this season. Maybe the young guys can figure it out. If not, take a first-round loss on the chin, and then put everyone but Curry up for grabs this summer. They could renovate quickly by cashing in on big names, even if it cost them next-stage darlings like [Jordan] Poole, Wiggins, or Kevon Looney. Not sure how Dubs Nation would feel about that, but no matter what happens, painful decisions are coming.”

Trade Deadline expires Thursday, Feb. 9th… Does the Warriors organization owe it to Curry, to make a move before the trade deadline? (Via @SteinyGuru957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 3, 2023

Draymond Green Weighs in on Warriors Trade Plans

However, while there is a ton of smoke around the Warriors’ trade deadline plans right now, Green doesn’t believe the team will make any moves.

“If I’m being honest, it feels like one of those deadlines where everyone is expecting everything to go haywire and not much is going to happen (across the league),” Green told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “That’s what I think is going to happen. For me, I’m in this locker room with these guys I play with. We’ve never been a team that moves much at the trade deadline. So I’m not going into this deadline expecting some big moves or something. I don’t know. If it happens, it does. But I’ve been here 11 years and I think we’ve made moves two or three times. We haven’t done much.”