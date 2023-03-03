Warriors Warned of Bleak Trade Return in Potential Parting With 4-Time NBA Champ

The outcome of this season could end up shaping what the future of the Golden State Warriors looks like. Obviously, Stephen Curry will be there to lead the way, but outside of that, the entire make-up of the roster could very well be called into question.

One of the most pressing matters the Warriors will have to deal with this summer is the future of Draymond Green. He is widely expected to decline his player option, but there have also been rumblings he could choose to move on from Golden State. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Warriors should be wary of any potential return they would get for Green.

“Green doesn’t sound eager to leave, but he’s at least at peace with the possibility…,” Buckley wrote. “The biggest question, though, is who would pay him if not the Warriors. There aren’t many teams with cap space this summer, and most that have it are too far from being competitive to shell out major coin for a veteran who’s fighting against the clock… He’ll have suitors, sure, but will they have anything close to a $27 million salary for him? That feels unlikely.”

Draymond Green: “I think Steph could someday run for president of the United States. Smart, put together, doesn’t really make mistakes. Why not?” Asked later about himself, Draymond: “Secretary of Defense” pic.twitter.com/tkGfFUEbxJ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 17, 2023

If Green decides to decline his player option, any return the Warriors receive would come in the form of a sign-and-trade. However, if he picks up his option, then they could choose to trade him freely. Regardless, Buckley doesn’t think Green will yield a return favorable for the Warriors.

Green’s impact has never been able to be fully appreciated through counting stats, but he’s putting together a solid season for Golden State this year. He has appeared in 55 of the team’s 63 games and is playing 31.5 minutes per contest. The veteran forward is averaging 8.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game on 52.5% shooting from the floor and 33.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole

In addition to a potential Green move, Buckley mentioned the possibility of a Jordan Poole trade. He stated that if things don’t go well for the Warriors in the postseason this year, trading Poole could be one of the team’s best ways to help Curry win another championship.

“Golden State won’t have the cap space to sign an impact player, but it could swing a major trade if needed,” Buckley wrote. “Is there a possibly available star who might be worth sacrificing Jonathan Kuminga and his sky-high potential? Do opposing teams think they can build an offense around Jordan Poole? If they do, his trade value would be enough to anchor a blockbuster.”

Jordan Poole showed out in the Warriors W 🎯 34 points

4 rebounds

3 assists

5 threes pic.twitter.com/p2FlAT3piO — NBA (@NBA) March 3, 2023

Stephen Curry Challenges Warriors Teammates

All that being said, the Warriors are still currently focused on this season. Curry recently challenged the rest of his team, urging them to treat every game like a playoff game.

“We have an understanding of what our potential is,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole on Wednesday. “But the principles and the focus of what that means on a nightly basis . . . it should feel like the playoffs every night because we’re not going to win many games if it doesn’t.”