Warriors Star Drops Revelation About His Sports Viewing Habits

The Golden State Warriors were gifted with a timely night off on Monday in the wake of what was just their second loss in 2021-22 against the Hornets. However, Draymond Green nonetheless found himself punching the clock to give fans yet another show.

Instead of doing his thing on the hardwood, though, the three-time NBA All-Star was showing off his second-best talent. Specifically, getting on a microphone and burning up the presses with his words.

Green guested on ESPN2’s ManningCast for the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. In doing so, he served up sound bites aplenty — when his audio was working properly — for hosts Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as a nationwide viewing audience.

The temperature raised a few degrees, for example, when Green hit Peyton for getting cut by the Indianapolis Colts. However, of all the things he said on the simulcast, a revelation about his sports viewing habits may have been the biggest thing to come out of the appearance.

While talking about his background on the gridiron, Green let it be known that, to him, football provides a viewing experience that is actually superior to the one offered by his own sport.

“Football for me, to this day, I enjoy watching football more than I enjoy watching basketball. It’s incredible,” Green revealed on the simulcast, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

It was a statement that was strange to hear coming from one of pro hoops’ most must-see players. It may have come as a surprise, too, if Green hadn’t just waxed nostalgic about braving the elements during the Michigan winter in order to toss the pigskin around as a youth.

“I’ve loved football since I was a kid,” Green said. “I grew up in Saginaw, Michigan and growing up in Saginaw in the snow we would put on two, three pairs of pants, two, three pairs of socks, two coats and we would go outside and play in the middle of the streets in the snow.”

It also lined up with statements he made earlier this season about the way in which officials are now calling fouls.

“I kind of had stopped watching the NBA a bit because it was too much flailing and flopping and guys cheating the game to get free throws,” Green said on October 30. “I think that’s been great and I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that. I think that has been fantastic.”

A Plug Gone Awry

While Green discussed the game and his career with the Warriors, among other things, on ManningCast, he was also there to promote his new podcast on Colin Cowherd’s network, The Volume. Unfortunately, his audio became garbled the very moment it was mentioned.

The New York Post posited a conspiracy theory about ESPN wanting to stamp out any mention of Cowherd, a former employee at the four-letter network. However, it was ultimately deemed that Green’s equipment getting caught up in his hoodie was the real culprit.

In any case, whoever runs The Volume’s Twitter account had an epic response to the situation:

don't worry, the podcast audio will be better 😂 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) November 16, 2021

