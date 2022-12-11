Draymond Green Sends Stern Warning to Western Conference

The Golden State Warriors are the reigning NBA Champions. They won their fourth title in eight seasons last year in a six-game series against the Boston Celtics. However, things haven’t gone quite to plan for them so far this season.

Boston and Golden State faced off against one another on Saturday night, with the Warriors taking home the win. But before the game, Draymond Green let it be known that the Warriors aren’t scared of anyone in the Western Conference.

“I’m not concerned about anybody in the West,” Green said on ESPN’s NBA Countdown. “I think there are good teams in the West, good teams that you have to fear, have the appropriate fears [as] coach Kerr always talks about. [The] Phoenix [Suns] is one of those teams. I’ve been telling everybody for two years now. I’m never counting the [Los Angeles} Lakers out. They got LeBron James; they got Anthony Davis. They got Russell Westbrook. I’m never counting them out, but I don’t worry about anybody in the West. I have appropriate fear, and I know what teams are capable of, but I know if we play our A-game, nobody’s beating us.”

The star’s unwavering confidence comes from years of success with the Warriors. And so far this year, despite the team’s shortcomings, Green has been having a solid year. The All-Star forward has appeared in 24 of the team’s 27 games and is playing 31.3 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 8.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on 55.6% shooting from the field and 29.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Green Only Worried About 2 Teams

So far this year, the West seems to be an open playing field. However, the Eastern Conference has a couple of heavy hitters at the top. Boston sits at the top, while the Milwaukee Bucks aren’t too far behind.

And according to Green, those are the only two teams he’s worried about.

“We know [the Celtics] are playing better basketball than anybody in the league, but I think my other eye is on Milwaukee and understanding that that’s a very good team with great players,” Green said. “That’s a team who we could have met in the Finals easily last year. They were down Khris Middleton; Khris Middleton is back. Brook Lopez is back playing incredible basketball. So I think my other eye is on Milwaukee for sure.”

"My other eye is on Milwaukee." Draymond Green on who he has his eye on in the league 👀 pic.twitter.com/XILHNPSNSU — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 11, 2022

As things stand, the Celtics are 21-6 on the season, and the Bucks sit at 19-7.

Warriors Star Happy With Celtics Win

Golden State’s win over the Celtics was one of their best of the season. After spending the year struggling to piece together wins, taking down the best team in the league was likely a huge morale booster.

After the game, Stephen Curry spoke about what an important win it was for the Warriors.

“The game was connected,” Curry said. “When you’re locked in defensively, and you worry about the things that impact the flow of the game and your matchup and the challenges there, you’re usually rewarded with looks and rhythm and flow on offense.”

Curry has been playing at an MVP level this season, and despite their struggles, they seem ready to roll no matter what comes their way.