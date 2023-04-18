Warriors’ Draymond Green Wanted X-Ray After Kings’ Domantas Sabonis ‘Grabbed’ Him

All of the buzz surrounding the Golden State Warriors‘ Game 2 loss against the Sacramento Kings, stemmed from Draymond Green‘s altercation with Kings forward Domantas Sabonis. About halfway through the fourth quarter, the two got tangled up, with Sabonis grabbing Green’s leg, and Green subsequently stomping on Sabonis.

Sabonis is down after Draymond stepped on him. pic.twitter.com/6MwsNLT2Pj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2023

While the tape certainly makes it look like Sabonis’ chest got the worst of the exchange, Green doesn’t want anyone to be fooled.

According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the Dubs forward requested an X-ray on his ankle, citing Sabonis’ grab as the source of his potential injury.

“Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 2 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn,” Spears reported in a tweet. “Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp.”

Warriors star Draymond Green asked for an X-ray on his right ankle after the Game 2 loss to the host Kings after feeling soreness, source confirmed to @andscape @espn. Source adds Green believes the injury came when Kings star Domantas Sabonis grabbed his ankle before the stomp. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 18, 2023

During his postgame availability, Green was sure to mention the grabbing of his foot to reporters.

“I got my foot grabbed. Second time in two nights and referees just watching,” Green said via “The Athletic’s” Anthony Slater. “I got to land my foot somewhere. I’m not the most flexible person. You can only step so far with him pulling my leg away.”

Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” Said he needed to put his foot somewhere but officials told him he “stomped too hard.” Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/nmQj8tP0yC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 18, 2023

Steve Kerr Missed Warriors’ Draymond Green Incident

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the stomp, after Golden State’s 114-106 loss in Sacramento.

Kerr told the media that he hadn’t seen it live, and had to ask an official what had happened.

“I didn’t see the play live, and then I didn’t see the replay,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I asked [referee] Zach Zarba what happened, and he told me. I was busy with getting the team ready. One of the coaches told me that he might get ejected, and so, I was trying to prepare for what was next.”

Play

Steve Kerr Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Sacramento Kings 114-106 Steve Kerr Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors lose to Sacramento Kings 114-106 2023-04-18T05:15:58Z

Domantas Sabonis Discusses Incident with Warriors’ Draymond Green

Ironically, Green, who wound up getting ejected for his actions, was the one who was most upset about what had transpired.

Reporters were sure to ask the Kings’ forward if he was angry with the former Defensive Player of the Year, after the game.

“Oh, no,” Sabonis replied via House of Highlights. “We’re both fighting for the rebound. We fell on each other. Stuff happens. It’s basketball. We got to move on to the next play.”

Sabonis leaned towards the moment coming in the heat of emotions that go along with the playoffs.

“That’s playoff basketball,” Sabonis said. “Look at the fans. This is it. We’re here to fight. So, every time we step on the floor, we’re going to give everything for our teammates and the franchise.”

Play

Video Video related to warriors’ draymond green wanted x-ray after kings’ domantas sabonis ‘grabbed’ him 2023-04-18T10:39:03-04:00

Sabonis played a key role in Sacramento’s Game 2 victory. He totaled 24 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 8-of-12 shooting from the field to help his squad take a 2-0 lead over the dubs.

Golden State will have a chance to earn their first win of the series on Thursday night, when they host the Kings at Chase Center for Game 3.

Green’s status for the matchup is unclear at this point.