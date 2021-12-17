Kevin Durant Wants Credit, Expensive Swag From Warriors’ Steph Curry

After Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made history this week, Kevin Durant said he wants a little bit of credit — and some expensive swag to go with it.

Curry passed Ray Allen to become the all-time leader in career three-pointers this week, reaching the mark with a pair of triples in the first quarter of a 105-96 win over the New York Knicks. After the achievement, Curry gave some very special and expensive gifts to a trio of teammates, prompting his former teammate to ask if he was getting anything.

Curry’s Big Gift

After he made history against the Knicks, Curry showed his appreciation for teammates Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson by giving them engraved Rolex watches. Curry gave both Green and Iguodala their gifts inside Madison Square Garden after the game, and the moment was caught on video.

Durant made his bid for one of the watches. The Brooklyn Nets star took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the game’s broadcast that showed he had the third-most assists on Curry’s three-pointers. Durant helped to create 153 of Curry’s threes, bested only by Iguodala with 168 and Green with 479.

Send the Rollie https://t.co/MSiqy1UZp1 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

Durant included a simple request for Curry: “Send the Rollie.”

Curry still has one more gift to give out. Thompson was not with his Warriors teammates in New York, instead remaining in the Bay Area to continue his rehab while splitting time between Golden State and its G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. Thompson is nearing a return after missing two full seasons with back-to-back major injuries, and is projected to return to the court sometime after Christmas.

Curry Credits Teammates

While Durant may not be getting a Rolex anytime soon, he did get something of a circuitous shout-out from Curry. After making the record, Curry made a point to give credit to all of the teammates that helped him to reach the mark.

“This is a career milestone because of everybody that I got to suit up with, everybody that set screens for me, everybody that passed me the ball, everybody that believed in our offense and believed in winning and the process so this is truly special,” Curry said, via CBS Sports.

Curry did give some more direct credit to Green, who has often been the facilitator of Golden State’s offense. Curry said the offensive approach that Warriors coach Steve Kerr put in place was a perfect fit for Green’s talents, which in turn helped create a number of opportunities for him behind the three-point arc.

Dream come true. In the Garden too 🙌🏽. Thank you everybody for reaching out and showing love. This means so much to me and my family. #dubnation been with it since Day 1. 2974 and counting………..longevity, accuracy, volume, range #CrazyFaith pic.twitter.com/NAccgAqNmZ — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 15, 2021

“He always finds a way to make the right pass or set the screen at the right angle,” Curry said, via ESPN. “In transition, he makes plays earlier than other guys. When [Kerr] came, we started running a lot more, and Draymond did a lot of those transition passes where he’d throw it ahead of the play, and I’d run into an open 3 in transition.

“Not many people can see that at the power forward position, and that’s why he’s setting a new standard for the point forward, he can orchestrate an offense.”

