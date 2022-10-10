Warriors Camp Baller Set to Return to Organization: Report

The Golden State Warriors look to have tipped off their final week of training camp by making another roster move. Or, to be more precise, it was the team’s G League affiliate — the Santa Cruz Warriors — who added a player.

No official announcement has been made as of this writing but, according to HoopsHype‘s international and G League transaction log, 6-foot-4 shooting guard Dusty Hannahs signed on the dotted line with the Sea Dubs on Monday.

Hannahs was previously inked to an Exhibit 10 contract by the Warriors on September 21, just as the team was gearing up for camp and their Japan trip. However, he was released from the deal just one day later, with the plan being that he would shuffle over to Golden State’s developmental affiliate.

Now, it seems, the 29-year-old has finally landed in Santa Cruz for the 2022-23 season.

Hannahs Has a History With the Sea Dubs

Play

Dusty Hannahs with 21 Points vs. Memphis Hustle The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With 40 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2018-19 season tipped off in October, the NBA G League YouTube… 2021-02-25T22:29:54Z

Since going undrafted out of Arkansas in 2017, Hannahs has led the life of a hardwood vagabond, bouncing around the G League, the NBA, Greece and more. He spent last season in the Land Down Under with the Adelaide 36ers of the NBL.

In 23 games with the Aussie club, he averaged 13.5 points and 1.7 rebounds, posting shooting splits of 43-29-94.

Although his only real NBA action came as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies — he played in four games with the Grizz between 2019 and 2020 — he also has a bit of history with the Warriors organization. During the 2020-21 campaign, he made 13 appearances for the Sea Dubs, averaging 11.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

He also connected on 39.3% of his attempts from three-point range and 91.7% of his foul shots.

More recently, Hannahs did his thing for the Milwaukee Bucks’ entry into the Las Vegas summer league. However, he played only briefly during his two appearances with the team.

Kerr Speaks Out on Jonathan Kuminga

With Draymond Green taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team in the wake of his altercation with Jordan Poole last week, second-year forward Jonathan Kuminga was plugged into the starting lineup for Sunday’s exhibition bout with the LA Lakers. Alas, the opportunity didn’t exactly yield a standout effort from the former No. 7 pick.

In a team-high 26 minutes of action, Kuminga managed to score 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting and grab eight boards. On the flip side, though, he committed four turnovers in the game and the Dubs were outscored by nine points when he was on the floor.

Nevertheless, head coach Steve Kerr had a lot of positive things to say about him after the contest (which the Dubs lost 124-121).

“JK’s been great. He’s had an excellent training camp. Wasn’t his best night last night but his awareness of what we’re trying to accomplish offensively — much better. His

on-ball defense has gotten really good. Still needs work on off-ball defense and rotating quicker — being early to help rather than late; that sort of thing. But his approach, his attitude… it’s been fantastic.

“So, I’m really happy for JK and happy with him and the development continues.”