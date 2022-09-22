Warriors Officially Sign Journeyman Sharpshooter, Familiar Face

The biggest question facing the Golden State Warriors — outside of whether or not they can repeat as NBA champions — is what exactly the future holds for Dubs legend Andre Iguodala. With the team’s first preseason game coming in a matter of days, Iggy has yet to give an indication as to what he’ll do.

Golden State is said to be expecting the baller back for another year; all Iguodala has said, though, is that he’ll announce his decision to stay or retire — whatever it may be — on his podcast.

In the meantime, sharp-eyed fans who have been hoping for another year with the 2015 Finals MVP were given a jolt on Wednesday when the Warriors seemingly filled his roster spot by making a surprise signing.

Shortly after news of the roster move broke, though, one team insider revealed that the latest acquisition’s stay would be a brief one, leaving the door open for an Iggy return.

Official: Warriors Sign Ex-Sea Dubs Guard

Dusty Hannahs (22 points) Highlights vs. Team Challenge Als Dusty Hannahs (22 points) Highlights vs. Team Challenge Als, 07/18/2021 TBT features 64 teams of top professional, college alumni, and international basketball players competing in a single-elimination 5-on-5 tournament for a winner-take-all $1 Million prize. All games will air on ESPN networks beginning Friday, July 16. Subscribe to TBT: youtube.com/channel/UC2H_zGslj85kISjPlHW1E2A?sub_confirmation=1 CONNECT with The Basketball Tournament… 2021-07-18T19:58:20Z

Per an announcement from Warriors PR, the team has officially signed 29-year-old sharpshooter Dusty Hannahs to a contract. The 6-foot-4 guard spent last season playing with the Adelaide 36ers of the Australian NBL. In 23 games with the club, he averaged 13.5 points and 1.7 rebounds.

More recently, Hannahs could be seen plying his trade for the Milwaukee Bucks’ entry into the Las Vegas summer league. However, he played only briefly in his two appearances there.

A handful of fans on social media wondered whether Hannahs was actually taking the spot that had been earmarked for Iguoadala. Per team policy, the terms of the baller’s new deal weren’t revealed, but The Athletic’s Anthony Slater was quick to dismiss the notion that anything had changed regarding Iguodala’s roster spot.

“This is a sign-and-waive Exhibit 10 deal, destination (eventually) Santa Cruz,” Slater reported, via Twitter. “Has no impact on the open roster spot awaiting Andre Iguodala, if he opts to return.”

Hannahs, meanwhile, is no stranger to the Warriors organization, or the Sea Dubs, specifically. He appeared in 13 games with the G League team during the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 11.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 39.3% from deep and 91.7% from the line.

Warriors Restart Tradition of Playing Game Against San Quentin Inmates

Before the pandemic hit, the Warriors had made an annual tradition of heading to San Quentin State Prison and playing a pick-up game against a team comprised of inmates. Last Friday morning, the team made its first return trip in three years to renew the longstanding series.

According to the Mercury News, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were all in attendance, but none participated in the game. Instead, player development coach Hilton Armstrong, data analyst Hannah Heiring, Sea Dubs assistant Noel Hightower and others represented the world champs.

For his part, Warriors assistant Jama Mahlalela was taken aback by the positive energy he could feel at the prison.

“I was able to talk to a few of the guys as we came in and it’s normal conversation,” Mahlalela added. “And I think that is what this is really all about. We’re all figuring out humanity together and we’re in different places doing that journey but it’s been good to get to know some people. And realize — I always say this — we’re more the same than different.”

In the end, the Golden State Warriors beat the San Quentin Warriors, 83-65.