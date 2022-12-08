Fans Mock Warriors Star for Recent Statement About Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors have dealt with some struggles this season, including a subpar bench unit and an 0-5 road trip in the early stages of the season. They’ve responded well to the adversity, but some players still haven’t gotten back to normal.

Jordan Poole was one of the players who had issues finding his footing to start the year, and while he’s picked things up a bit, he’s still not back to where he was last year. Recently, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic wrote an article on Poole that included a quote from around a month ago. Poole said that defenders treat him like Stephen Curry, and Twitter went nuts in response.

“How people are guarding Steph in the first unit is how they’re guarding me in the second unit,” Poole said last month via Thompson. “When we’re not on the court together, I get the same coverage as he gets.”

The quote went viral on Twitter, and NBA fans were quick to mock the young Warriors guard for his statement. Needless to say, a lot of people let Poole know that they don’t think he’s on the same level as Curry.

Coach Compares Warriors Stars

While Poole is busy comparing himself to Curry, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently compared Curry to former Golden State star Kevin Durant. In an interview with Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated, Kerr explained the difference between the two stars.

He said that while Durant is the more talented player, Curry made a bigger impact on the Warriors.

“KD, to me, remains even now the most talented player in the league,” Kerr said. “His frame, his size – 6’11” – his ability to protect the rim defensively and then get any shot he wants offensively. But Steph was more impactful to our team because of the pace and because of the frenetic flow of his game, and how everybody chased him everywhere and how much it opened up. We’ve always struggled without Steph, where we’ve been able to win a lot of games without other key guys, including Kevin. So to me, it’s two different questions.”

Both stars played integral roles in the Warriors’ success over the last decade, but Curry’s tenure with the team is far more impressive.

Fellow Star Places Curry on Great List

But that’s not where the comparisons stopped. On a recent episode of the Throwing Bones podcast, Draymond Green placed Curry on his list of the top five players of all time.

“My top five is LJ number one, MJ number two, Kob number three, Steph number four, and Shaq number five,” Green said. “Bron started in ’03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020, he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA, no matter what the game did.”