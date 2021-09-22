Former Warriors Champion Guard Signs With Trail Blazers

Quinn Cook will continue his NBA tour through the western conference this season, but it won’t be coming in the form of a reunion with the Golden State Warriors.

Free agent guard Quinn Cook is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 21, 2021

“Free agent guard Quinn Cook is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @TheStadium,” senior NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted.

Cook played four seasons at Duke University and during his senior season, was a member of the stacked Blue Devils squad that included Grayson Allen, Justise Winslow and Tyus Jones that won the NCAA Championship. In his college career, Cook averaged 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 28.2 minutes per game while posting a shooting line of 43.2/37.5/85.3 over 143 games.

Cook’s 2 Best Seasons Came With Warriors

Cook went undrafted in 2015 before he was signed and waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers later that year and then again by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016. The now-28-year-old finally made his NBA debut in February 2017 with the Dallas Mavericks and split time between the Mavs and Pelicans that season, appearing in just 14 games.

Cook signed with the Dubs leading up to the 2017-2018 campaign and over the next two seasons, would play in 107 contests and make 28 starts. The point guard posted career-highs in his first half-season with the Warriors in minutes (22.4), points (9.5), assists (2.7) and rebounds (2.5) per game and drilled 46 of his 104 three-point attempts, good for 44.2%.

The Washington, D.C. native went off for a career-best 30 points during a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on March 29, 2018, shooting an absurd 12-for-15 from the field, including 5-for-5 from three-point land. In the 2018 playoffs, Cook played in all but four of the team’s games and earned his first NBA championship.

Following the Dubs’ 2019 NBA Finals loss to the Toronto Raptors, Cook signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played in 44 games with the Lakers, made the Finals for the third straight year and won his second crown.

Cook played in just 23 games last season – 16 with the Lakers and seven with the Cavaliers.

Cook Had Been Slated to Work out for Dubs This Week

Prior to signing with the Blazers, Cook had been scheduled to work out with the Warriors this week. Fellow guards Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley are slated to work out with the team in the coming days.

Earlier this month, both Darren Collison and Ryan Arcidiacono were looked at by the Warriors.

