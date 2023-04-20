Warriors Urged to Target Sixers’ Wing Who ‘Won’t Break The Bank’

Things are looking bleak for the Golden State Warriors heading into Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings down two games to none. There’s definitely a chance that they can turn things around, especially with the next two games at Chase Center, where they won 33-of-41 this season.

Should the Dubs fail to get out of the first round, there could be some changes coming this summer. Golden State will undoubtedly be looking to improve their roster in order to give Stephen Curry the best chance to win another title.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley recently broke down the best impending free agents that the Warriors should look to sign.

Amongst them was Philadelphia 76ers wing Jalen McDaniels, who has been an efficient 3-point shooter since being dealt to the “City of Brotherly Love.”

“Most modern teams could use more two-way wings,” Buckley wrote in an article published on April 20. “The shortage is just more severe in Golden State than it is in many other places. That’s triply true if the Dubs don’t envision big role expansions next season for Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Adding Jalen McDaniels, who shouldn’t break the bank, would help address that need. He is a lanky, active defender who shot 38 percent from three last season and hit 40 percent of his long-range looks over 20 games following his trade to Philadelphia. There has never been a ton of volume in his three-point attack (career 2.4 attempts per outing), but at this price point, that’s probably a concession Golden State can make.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green Suspended for Game 3 vs. Kings

As the Warriors look to climb out of their 0-2 hole, they’ll be without star forward Draymond Green, who is suspended for Game 3 against Sacramento, after stomping on Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

The NBA announced his punishment on Tuesday evening, sharing a statement on their decision.

“Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations,” the NBA said in a statement. “The suspension was based in part on Green’s history of unsportsmanlike acts. Green’s actions were in response to Sabonis grabbing and holding Green’s right ankle after falling to the floor. Green received a Flagrant Foul 2 and was ejected, and Sabonis was assessed a technical foul.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KEnWx2qTvs — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 19, 2023

Dumars discussed the league’s decision to suspend Green a day later with ESPN.

“Here’s what it came down to: excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender,” he told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnorowski. “That’s what separates this where you end up with a suspension.”

Warriors Angry About NBA’s Draymond Green Decision

Golden State is reportedly unhappy with the NBA’s decision.

According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, there’s been “anger” within the organization towards the league.

“There is some anger within the organization toward the league,” Lowe said on the April 19 edition of “The Lowe Post” podcast. “There’s a sense in the organization that Sabonis is shoving people on offensive rebounds and playing with his elbows out and using the ball as a weapon on offense.”